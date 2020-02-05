President Trump was found guilty of both impeachment charges

Just two months after the indictment was filed, President Donald Trump was acquitted of both charges on Wednesday.

The Senate voted almost exactly for Trump to be acquitted of the first charge of abuse of power. 52 senators (all Republicans) were found not guilty and 48 were found guilty.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was the only Republican to vote against the president on this matter. He is also the first senator in US history to vote for the removal of a president from his party.

“I think trying to corrupt an election to maintain power is as huge an attack on the constitution as possible,” Romney said in the Senate on Wednesday. “And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I have no choice but to express that conclusion under the oath I have taken.”

On article two of the impeachment, disability of Congress, vote 53 was divided into 47 in favor of Trump.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump was “fully confirmed”.

“The Democrats who don’t do anything know they can’t beat him, so they had to accuse him … And since the presidential campaign just got bigger and stronger because of this nonsense, the accusation makes this fraud the worst Disregard is diminishing in American political history. “

The Democrats spoke out against the vote just as quickly; The 2020 presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tweeted that it was “a shameful day for the US Senate, a cloudy day for the US Constitution, and a sad day for the United States.”