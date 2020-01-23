President Trump wants to protect geniuses like Elon Musk, Thomas Edison, and everyone who invented the wheel

In an interview with CNBC, Donald Trump, the current President of the United States, was informed of Tesla’s recent $ 100 billion valuation. Then he was asked about Elon Musk. Trump’s response praised the genius of Musk, a genius that Trump found needed protection, along with Thomas Edison and the person who came up with the bike. Then he said that Tesla would build another US factory, which Tesla has not announced.

The interview took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Trump spoke to CNBC’s Joe Kernen. Here is the clip itself:

As you can see, Trump speaks with his usual, thoughtful eloquence and uses the kind of diction and sentence construction that you would normally only demonstrate from those who were lucky enough to have been hit with some plywood or just snorting one Oven cleaner to be ready.

From Elon Musk, Trump said

“I was worried about him because he is one of our great geniuses and we have to protect our genius. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison and we have to protect all those people who originally owned the light bulb and the wheel and all these things have invented. “

It’s not entirely clear why Trump was worried about Musk, but apparently everything is fine now. When it comes to protecting Musk and other geniuses like Thomas Edison and the brilliant prehistoric brain who invented the wheel, Trump’s protection plan might find these jobs a bit difficult since Edison died 89 years ago and the person who invented the wheel probably did was long dead at least 3,000 years before America was founded.

Still, good thought! Protect these geniuses!

Trump also noticed that Musk had great success with his SpaceX company and was amazed at the vertical landing methods of the SpaceX launchers:

“By the way, he can also handle rockets well. I have never seen where the engines come down and land without wings or anything. “

Yes, he can handle rockets well, right? So good. Just like our President does well to speak.

Perhaps most interesting was Trump’s claim that Tesla would build a second factory in America:

“He will build a very large plant in the United States.”

Well, Tesla doesn’t seem to have any plans for a second U.S. facility, but when Trump continued, he might not really ask:

“He has to. Because we help him, he has to help us.”

That sounds less like Tesla’s plan to build a facility than Trump instructing Tesla to build another facility. It is also not clear what he meant by “we help him, so he has to help us”, which could almost be described as something in return.

I wonder if President Trump has a lot of experience with such arrangements. Someone should ask him about it!