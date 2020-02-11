President Trump, Vice President Pence attendance ceremony for two soldiers killed in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced stop at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Monday night to attend the dignified transfer of two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan over the weekend. Sgt. 1st Class Javier Gutierrez or San Antonio and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rodriguez or Las Cruces, New Mexico, were killed Saturday in an attack that occurred in Nangarhar Province. Both were 28 years old and assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien called the soldiers fallen heroes and warriors. Both were awarded their first-class ranks posthumously. The incident that killed Gutierrez and Rodrigues is under investigation. Initial reports said a person in an Afghan uniform started firing on U.S. and Afghan forces. The motive for the attack is unknown. Six others were injured in the attack. Trump and Pence returned to Washington after the transfer was complete.

