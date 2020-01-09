President Trump tweets about a 409K. So what is a 409K?

Loading...

President Donald Trump shared a tweet Thursday morning that inspired a meme on social media.

What happened: Trump’s tweet highlighted the improvement in the stock market and the potential growth of 401K Americans. Only there was a typo.

HIGH-LEVEL STOCK MARKET! HOW DOES YOUR 409K MAKE? 70%, 80%, 90% more? Only 50% more! What are you doing wrong

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

theories: Twitter has invaded theories, memes and jokes about the term.

a 409k is a high-return secret retirement plan that will greatly benefit from the planned revaluation of the Iraqi dinar – venmo me for details pic.twitter.com/W6nboilhAz

– lvl 45 chao $ potu $ (@thetomzone) January 9, 2020

Trump just seems to be a nearly broke fake billionaire when in reality his money is hidden where no one would think to look – in a 409K https://t.co/llyGXsY9fa

– Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) January 9, 2020

Lots of jokes at 409,000 but everyone under 50 has the same retirement plan: fight to make ends meet until society collapses and money is worthless, so don’t worry

– Mass for Shut-ins (is a podcast) (@edburmila) January 9, 2020

Go back: The typo had defined “covfefe” vibrations. “Covfefe” was a tweet from President Trump that inspired a number of online reactions in 2017. As I wrote at the time, Trump’s tweet on “covfefe” inspired a number of theories, some thinking it was a brand of coffee and others thinking it meant “cover”.