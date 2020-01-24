President Trump talks about anti-abortion march for life: NPR

Anti-abortion activists march to the U.S. Supreme Court during March 2019 for life in Washington, DC. This year, President Trump is expected to speak at the rally.

When thousands of anti-abortion lawyers march in Washington DC on Friday, President Trump will be there. It is the first time that a seated president speaks before the March for Life, an annual event that took place decades ago in response to the Roe v. Wade was organized in 1973 to legalize abortion nationwide.

Trump will face a friendly crowd at a crucial moment – with his impeachment process and just a few months before the 2020 election. The President has relied on his ties to religious and socially conservative groups and has often praised the “evangelicals” who play an important part make up its base, and wooed anti-abortion groups like Susan B. Anthony List.

The president of this group, Marjorie Dannenfelser, called Trump’s appearance on the march “a moment of celebration for the pro-life movement”. In an interview with NPR, she said it is a reminder of how far Trump has gotten in the minds of some conservatives who were initially skeptical because he had supported abortion rights in the past.

“Everyone doubted where he was on abortion. He gave what he believed. There were doubts everywhere – I mean, I was one of them,” said Dannenfelser. “… So he’s actually become the person he says he is.”

Dannenfelser was pleased with Trump’s appointment of conservative federal judges – especially before the Supreme Court. Just this week, the Trump administration approved federal funding for a family planning program in Texas that excludes groups like Planned Parenthood that offer abortion services.

“Nobody in this crowd needs to be convinced, but everyone in this crowd needs to remember what the upcoming elections are about,” said Dannenfelser. “… It will not be a moment of persuasion and persuasion; it will be a moment of dynamism.”

On Wednesday, Trump retweeted and added a March for Life post: “See you on Friday … a lot!”

Trump’s appearance is not unmatched: two years ago, he spoke live via video feed from the Rose Garden of the White House and said that marchers “love every child, born and unborn, because they believe that every life is sacred that every child is a precious gift from God. “

Other Republican Presidents – Ronald Reagan and the Bushes – have spoken to the crowd remotely via phone call or prepared statement. Some observers have speculated that such a move would allow these presidents to crack down on abortion voters without having to do a photo op in front of the crowd for fear of eliminating more moderate voters.

Reproductive rights groups are seizing the moment to remind their supporters of Trump’s opposition to abortion rights. Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, issued a statement describing Trump’s decision to appear at the March for Life as an “act of despair.”

In an interview with NPR, Acting President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, Trump said that his appearance at the event was “no surprise” given his political record.

“This is only confirmation that we have an incumbent President of the United States who is determined to do anything to end people’s ability to have an abortion,” said McGill Johnson.

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate see a lot at stake in the 2020 elections. After Trump’s speech, activists will march from the National Mall to the U.S. Supreme Court – where the court will begin its first major abortion case in a few weeks after Trump’s two conservative candidates, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, concluded Bank.

These two judges alone shifted the court to the right and created the possibility that Roe could be knocked over or significantly eroded. And whoever is elected in November may have the opportunity to name at least one other judge to the court.