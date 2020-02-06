President Trump speaks after the senate indemnifies him in a trial

ABOVE VIDEO: President makes comments after his acquittal in the Senate process President Donald Trump made comments in the White House on Thursday after his acquittal in a deposition sentence. “It was a very unfair situation,” Trump said Thursday. “It was bad. It was corrupt, “he said, repeatedly describing the situation as” dirty police officers. ” The senate, almost entirely according to party rules, could not condemn him for two allegations of accusation. The articles of accusation of the House consisted of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump said it should never happen to another president. Trump released his anger against those who tried to accuse him on Thursday during a prayer breakfast, the day after his acquittal by the Senate. “As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. He spoke from a phase where he was accompanied by congress leaders, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him: “They have done everything possible to destroy us and have hurt our nation very much,” Trump said , who held triumphant copies of two newspapers with huge “ACQUITTED!” heads when he entered the stage. It was a whiplash message unlike the speakers who came before him, including keynote speaker and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, who had described a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and urged the assembled people “of to keep your enemies. ” “I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said, and then he went on to say “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he said in a clear reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, an old Trump critic who was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s removal: “I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if you know that’s not so,” he said, a reference to Pelosi. His remarks, including his usual campaign litany of economic bragging, were clear signs that the post-deposition is encouraging Trump like never before as he anticipates his re-election fight with a unified Republican party behind him. Republican senators largely voted in lockstep to acquit Trump on Wednesday, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in the office: he is guilty, but his scammer duct was not inviolable; his telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine in July was a “perfect call”, there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine his destiny. For Trump there was a compelling message to pull out of his acquittal: even at a time of maximum political danger, it is his Republican party. Trump avoided talking Tuesday night about accusation in his State of the Union speech. The next day, he was already planning to use the accusation as a 2020 shout. Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement at noon “to discuss the VICTORY of our country about the Impeachment Hoax!” supporters were invited to join him in the East Room. The president and his allies sent dizzying tweets with his accusers and Democrats. In his first post after the trial was closed, Trump posted an animated video with a cover from Time magazine to suggest that he would remain in “4EVA” position. Democrats gave some good news to Trump. The Iowa caucuses, the country’s first presidential nomination competition, were confused by a tabulating accident. That deprived every candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to view the Democrats as incompetent and corrupt. Trump’s weak relationship with the GOP establishment has been a consistent theme of his political life in recent years, and he has repeatedly shared the values ​​of the party with the still, most Republicans reluctantly staying with him because of the revelations from the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he was heard bragging about sexually abused women, and Charlottesville, where he defended white supremacists during a racial collision at the University of Virginia city, as well as Helsinki, where he took the side of Russian Vladimir Putin about American intelligence services about the Moscow election interference in 2016. Now they give him the victory he has been waiting for and have their fate beaten to its fate like never before. through the process of deposition, Trump took satisfaction as Republican senators, many of whom opposed his long-shot candidacy and still fired him privately, o devastatingly defending him and defying convention, tradition and opinion polls in the process. Although Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, he has nevertheless maintained broad support among Republicans, with 83% approving his work performance in a January poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center. GOP senators took the signals from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close relationship, in line to block new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, an old Trump critic, voted for elimination. Omney seemed to anticipate retribution and tell Fox News: “I have enough shoulders to bear the consequences.” With the deposition behind him, Trump loses a reliable foil. But he will soon be replaced by a general election enemy. The president told confidants during the trial that he was impressed not only by the vigorous defense of his lawyers, but also by the TV interviews offered by GOP senators outside the room was closed according to three White House assistants and Republicans at the West Wing not authorized to discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity. He crowed against advisers about the loyalty shown to him and predicted the show of strength for party enthusiasm in the November elections, people said, “I have never seen the Republican Party as strong and united as it is today. Thank you! ” Trump tweeted during the trial. Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have turned out to be more party than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump rains retribution on those who cross it. Before all the talk of Trump about how Democrats stay together, he has the Republicans in his fist: “We have never had a president, as I said, who is as vengeful and filthy as this and fears in the hearts of many of people, “said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., last week. Trump’s skyrocketing approval numbers within his own party acted as a deterrent that almost prevented all Republicans from breaking the ranks. The fear was felt by GOP senators who were not only concerned about the target of an angry tweet, but also about a Trump-supported primary challenger or an uprising among strong Republican supporters. Trump is still personally stung by deposition, betting that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as a justification, that he can activate his supporters and even soften his skeptics in the center. Democrats are left behind with the more challenging task of explaining the details of the Ukrainian cause to the American people, and the White House believes that the less complicated message from Trump will prevail.

