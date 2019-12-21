President Trump signs the Space Force in creation

Loading...

When President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday, he also created the newest military service and the first new service since the U.S. Air Force. UU. It entered into force in 1947. With its signature, the US Air Force Space Command. UU. It was designated the United States Space Force, a step that White House officials are promoting as a historic step. "The law states that the Air Force Space Command will be redesignated to the United States Space Force, which will happen immediately," said General John Raymond, commander of the United States Space Command and the Space Command of The Air Force told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday. Raymond said the 16,000 aviators and civilians currently active in the Air Force Space Command will be assigned to the new United States Space Force, although officials made it clear the personnel will not actually become members of the Force Space and will remain in the Air Force for the moment. "Read and agile" A senior US Air Force official. UU. He said that some 5,000 to 6,000 of the 16,000 staff will eventually be transferred to the Space Force. Members of the military service that focus on space, space operators, will eventually be voluntarily transferred to the Space Force at some point in the future, officials say. Support personnel, such as security officers and civil engineers, will remain in the Air Force even though they are assigned to the Space Force. "We want to build this service so that it is agile and agile, we will depend a lot on the support of the Air Force functions," Raymond said Friday. A relatively small number of aviators who specialize in intelligence, engineering and acquisition will also be transferred to the new Space Force. Air Force officials said the amount of personnel transferred to the Space Force could reach 15,000. "There will be additional segments to come, so, for example, there could be other units that are outside the scope of the Air Force Space Command that would also enter this service as well," said Raymond. quite small compared to the other branches of the armed forces. The U.S. Air Force UU. It has more than 300,000 troops in its ranks, while the US Marine Corps. UU., So far the smallest branch, has about 180,000. Barbara Barrett, who will oversee the new service as much as the secretary of the Navy oversees the U.S. Marines, said the size of the new branch does not reflect its importance. "The Space Force will not be measured by the number of people, unlike for example, the Marine Corps, which is really a service that requires a lot of workforce," Barrett told reporters. "Space Force is measured much more by technology and capabilities." He noted the fact that only about 40 people oversee the tremendously important Global Positioning System (GPS), despite its critical importance to both the US government. UU. As for the commercial company. The Air Force will also provide much of the infrastructure to support the new Space Force, including its training and officer recruitment programs. Authorities say this will help stop the need for an additional bureaucracy. Basic locations The desire to avoid adding additional bureaucracy to the Department of Defense was one of the reasons why senior defense officials previously expressed their opposition to the proposals to create a new space-centered military branch. Raymond said the name of several Air Force bases is likely to be changed to reflect its importance to the Space Force mission. "We have a plan to change the name of the main Air Force bases that house space units." be space bases, "Raymond said. He added that" that will happen in the coming months and we will plan it properly. "He said those bases could include the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, the current home of the Air Force Space Command and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California The CNN memorandum of force obtained in April identified the six military bases that could house the US Space Command Four of the proposed locations were located in Colorado The other two locations were in Alabama and California Some things that were not revealed when Trump enacted the Space Force Law on Friday night include Space Force uniforms, logos and songs. Uniforms, logos, songs "There are, as you can imagine, thousands and thousands of actions that they will have to be carried out, from what the uniform looks like, to the logo, to who is in the Space Force and who is not in the Space Force "Raymond said." That work is being planned and will continue to be refined. " Raymond added that "it is going to be really important that we do it right. A uniform, a patch, a song, comes to the culture of a service and then we will not be in a hurry to get something and not do it well." a lot to that end, I don't think it's going to take a long time to do it, but that's "It's not something we're going to implement on the first day," he added. Some lawmakers have questioned the need for a separate Space Force and the amount of money allocated to its creation in Fiscal Year 2020 – $ 40 million – was significantly less than the $ 72.4 million sought by the Pentagon. " Development phase according to what the budget provides. Yes, it was less than requested, but we will work skillfully with the amount that was allocated, "Barrett said. Trump also creates a new high-ranking military post to oversee the Space Force, a space operations chief who will eventually also sit in the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joining their counterparts from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, that officer is expected to be the current commander of the US Space Command roles, at least temporarily.

