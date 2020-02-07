President Trump scores with claim to number of US employees

President Donald Trump loves to brag about the economy.

Trump often points to economic success to advocate his re-election. He did this at his State of the Union address – just like during his visit to Milwaukee on January 14, 2020.

“Nearly 160 million people now work in the United States,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Milwaukee. “Nobody ever comes close to that number.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps a series of records, including jobs, unemployment and the number of people working. The Trump statement focused on such a tool to measure the economy, but it is one that does not take into account changes in the population over time.

How does the President’s claim assess?

Break down employment numbers

Trump claimed that nearly 160 million people work in the United States.

When asked to substantiate the claim, the Trump campaign pointed to data from the current BLS population survey, also known as the household survey.

The survey, best known for producing the national unemployment rate, takes a sample of households every month to provide a snapshot of the workforce.

The campaign specifically cited the seasonally adjusted version of the survey, which monitors market changes throughout the year based on seasonal events and shows no annual averages. According to that measure, around 158.8 million people were employed in December.

For comparison: the unadjusted data shows 158.5 million people in work in December, with an average of 157.5 million in 2019.

“To note, this is different from the number of jobs added (non-agricultural payroll),” Trump assistant Zach Parkinson said in an email. “The BLS breaks that difference here, but the short story is that the employment level counts people with jobs, while non-agricultural payrolls count jobs. Someone with two jobs would be counted once in the employment level, but twice in non-agricultural jobs , so employment level is the better way to see how many people work. “

The household survey also includes categories of employees who do not count in other BLS measures, such as the self-employed and working in agriculture.

The Trump campaign is largely correct about the difference between the household survey and the other tool of the Office, known as the survey of current labor statistics or the payroll.

Both take place on a monthly basis, but the payroll survey tests companies to determine how many jobs are on their payroll. Because this research has jobs, not people, someone working in two different places will be counted twice, said Nicholas Jolly, an associate professor of economics at Marquette University.

That survey provided nearly 152.4 million jobs in December 2019 when it was adjusted seasonally.

Context is central

When Trump said that nearly 160 million people work in the United States, he added, “No one ever gets close to that number.”

The implication here is that employment is better than ever before. But the number Trump mentions to support that claim is not the only – or the best – way to analyze it.

The American population and the size of the labor force have grown over time, with both at their peak.

“If you look at the number of people employed, it’s higher than ever before,” Jolly said. “That makes sense because the civilian population is higher than ever before.”

According to the BLS, the population of people aged 16 and over who are not in the armed forces or who live in an institution – such as a prison or nursing home – averaged 259.1 million in 2019. Compare that with 101.8 million in 1947 and 189 , 1 million in 1990.

Indeed, that number has steadily increased over time.

The same can be said about the size of the civilian labor force, which relates to people who are working or actively seeking work. The average size of the labor force in 2019, unadjusted, was 163.5 million. In 1947 that was 59.3 million.

When assessing the workforce, economists consider it important to take the total population into account. The BLS has a tool for this: the employment-population ratio. This shows what percentage of the non-institutional civilian population is employed.

This is where the numbers begin to deviate from the trend to which Trump refers.

According to unadjusted BLS figures, 60.8% of the population worked on average in 2019. That percentage has gradually increased since 2010, when the country began to bounce back from the recession.

However, BLS data show that peak employment occurred between 1998 and 2000, when the employment rate was around 64%.

Today’s figures tend back that direction, Jolly said, but are currently not at historical highs.

Our assessment

Trump said, “Almost 160 million people now work in the United States. No one ever gets close to that number.”

The president is on the point with the numbers, but if you compare the number of people employed with the number of employees, the nation is not at its peak.

Our definition for Mostly True is: “The statement is correct, but requires clarification or additional information.”

That fits here.