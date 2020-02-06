President Trump says the US operation killed the al-Qaeda leader in Yemen

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US was conducting a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen in which Qassim al-Rimi, a leader of Al Qaida, was responsible for the fatal shooting last year at Naval Air Base Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation intern killed three American sailors.

Al-Rimi is a founder of Al-Qaida on the Arabian Peninsula. The branch has long been regarded as the most dangerous branch of the global network because of its attempts to attack the American mainland. President Trump said the US and his allies are safer as a result of his death.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us,” said President Trump.

While President Trump confirmed reports that al-Rimi had been murdered, he did not say when the US operation was being executed or gave details of how it was being executed.

Al-Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting at the base. He called the shooter, Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani, a “brave knight” and a “hero.” The shooter opened fire in a classroom at the base, killed three people, and wounded two Sheriff’s deputies before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were also injured.

The shooting focused the public’s attention on the presence of foreign students in US military training programs and revealed shortcomings in the screening of cadets. In January, the US sent 21 Saudi military students home and said the trainees had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or “had contact with child pornography,” also in internet chat rooms.

President Trump’s announcement confirmed earlier evidence that al-Rimi had been murdered. At the end of January, an alleged drone attack in the US destroyed a building with Al-Qaeda militants in East Yemen. Also on February 1, President Trump retweeted several other tweets and media reports that seemed to provide confirmation that the al-Rimi strike had killed.

38.907192

-77.036871

.