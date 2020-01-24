President Donald Trump has said that Elon Musk will build a new factory in the United States, but it is unclear whether this is true or not.

In an interview with CNBC at the current World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was asked to comment on Elon Musk.

The interview started with Trump praising Musk, saying, “He also makes rockets, he likes rockets and he does rockets as well.” The American president then underlined that the general manager of Tesla is one of the great geniuses of the nation and that these geniuses must be “protected”. Shortly after, Trump added, “He is going to build a very large factory in the United States. He must. Because we help him, so he must help us. “

The Commander-in-Chief is no stranger to making bold proclamations and this is one of them. For what it’s worth, Tesla already has three major factories in the United States, namely its Fremont factory in California, Gigafactory 1 in Nevada and Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York.

Car and Driver contacted Tesla to see if there was a truth about building another big factory in the United States, but hasn’t heard of it yet. The electric automaker has yet to state publicly whether it is actually considering a new local factory. What we do know is that it will build a European Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany, and has recently started production of the Model 3 at its site in Shanghai, China.

If Trump may know something the rest of us don’t know about Tesla’s local plans, it’s also possible that he made the claim on the spot. He could also have referred to a factory that Musk could build for one of his other companies like SpaceX.

Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead