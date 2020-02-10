-MINUTE MOVEMENTS. >> PRESIDENT TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE AS EARLY AS SATURDAY FOR HIS RALLY IN MANCHESTER CAMP. THE CANDIDATES WHO HOPE IN NOVEMBER TO HAVE A CHALLENGE ARE ALREADY ARMED FOR THE WEEKEND. BERNIE SANDERS AND POLLING ON THE TOP OF THE PACKAGE, CRISSCROSSENDING THE GRANITE STATE, TALKING WITH UNVESTED VOTERS, HOPING TO BUY A WIN-MORGEN. >> IF YOU STILL IMPROVE YOUR OPINION, I WANT TO LOOK INTO THE EYE AND ASK YOU A QUESTION. >> LET US WIN A NEW HAMPSHIRE, DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION AND DEFEAT DONALD TRUMP. >> DURING THE END CAMPAIGN EVENTS, BOTH CANDIDATES HAVE PLACED A LOT OF THEIR LATEST ARGUMENTS ON THE DEFEATING OF THE PRESIDENTS GROUP. NEW HAMPSHIRE CONTINUED IN 2016 WITH LESS THAN 2800 VOTES. THE TROUGH CAMPAIGN BELIEVES THAT THEY CAN SET NEW HAMPS

President Trump rally scheduled for Monday night in Manchester

Trump supporters are available 24 hours before the rally in the SNHU arena

Updated: 8:58 AM EST February 10, 2020

People began to prepare for the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday evening for President Donald Trump’s planned rally for Monday evening. Despite the large democratic field, the Trump campaign said it would not go through this cycle unseen: “President Trump is someone we want to support and show our support in every possible way,” said New York state John Munafo. “If that means we’re in the freezing cold here for two days, we’ll do it.” Trump’s last Manchester rally filled the arena with 11,000 fans, with thousands of his supporters watching the event from video screens outside. Trump lost the 2016 general election vote in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton with fewer than 2,800 votes. The campaign believes it can make them swing in November: “We look forward to more energy, more involvement. We look at the kitchen table economy and the success of this administration, “said Fred Doucette, of the Trump 2020 campaign.” I think New Hampshire will be a tick in the Trump column. “Because of the Trump meeting, the streets around the arena will The first closures will start on Monday at 7 am Vice-President Mike Pence will also be there after an afternoon rally in Portsmouth.

