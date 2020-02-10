President Trump meets Parkland families to discuss school safety

President Donald Trump met several family members of the victims of the shooting at the school in 2018 in Parkland, Florida on Monday to discuss the safety of the school. Parents of the Stand with Parkland group were informed about a new website for school security handling, www.schoolsafety.gov, which was unveiled by the Trump government. The website is intended to provide educators, parents and law enforcement officials with information on best practices to tackle school security threats. The White House meeting came just a few days before the second anniversary of February 14, 2018, killing of 17 people. with Parkland, which has supported the creation of such a tool to help schools, Congress has also urged universal background checks to be made on arms purchases, something that Trump embraced briefly before joining it earlier in his presidency. “Of course there is always more that can be done,” said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son, Alex, was one of the victims. “But let’s not let perfection be the enemy of good.” Another Parkland parent, Fred Guttenberg, was removed from Trump’s State of the Union address last week after yelling when the president spoke of his support for the Second Amendment. Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the shooting, was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the address. He later apologized. Related video: Researcher says that lessons can be learned from Parkland shots. Hutberg, a frequent Trump critic, went to Twitter early on Monday to note that he had not been invited to attend the White House meeting. He later tweeted that he was “proud of these Parkland families for their efforts,” but said the White House should have treated the public announcement of the meeting differently. Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, died in the shooting, said he supported the decision not to invite Guttenberg. Pollack is an outspoken supporter of Trump. Guttenberg refused to be part of the group that insisted on the program, Pollack said.

