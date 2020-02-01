President Trump is shifting to allow a wider American military use of landmines

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump canceled a Obama-era ban on the use of anti-personnel landmines outside the Korean peninsula on Friday. In view of a possible future conflict with China and Russia, the new policy has not set geographical limits for the use of landmines and stated that the weapons offer an important war-fighting capacity.

The policy change attracted rapid condemnation of groups that have advocated a global ban on landmines, who have been widely condemned for their history of killing and mutilating children and other civilians long after the wars are over.

“There are acts of war that are simply forbidden,” said Jeff Meer, executive director of Humanity & Inclusion, an international aid organization. “Nations, even superpowers, should never use certain weapons because of the unnecessary injury and unnecessary suffering that they cause. Land mines fall directly into this category. “

Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts democrat, wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the government should consider lifting the restrictions on landmines from the Obama era .

“As you know, current policies are the result of nearly three decades of studies, assessments, incremental steps and recognition by both Republican and Democratic presidents and defense ministers that these weapons posed unacceptable dangers to both our troops and the civilian population,” McGovern wrote.

Human Rights Watch urged all US presidential candidates to endorse the goal of banning landmines.

“Most countries in the world have embraced the ban on anti-personnel mines for more than two decades, while President Trump’s government has made every effort to hold on to these weapons forever,” said Steve Goose, divisional director of Human Rights Watch. .

A White House statement said the new US policy empowers military commanders to use landmines that are “non-persistent,” meaning they have built-in mechanisms to destroy or deactivate the mine after a certain period of time. President Barack Obama had forbidden the army to use land mines anywhere in the world except to defend South Korea.

The Obama administration also committed itself to destroying US supplies of landmines that were not needed to defend South Korea. It wanted to persuade the United States to eventually become a party to the 1997 Ottawa Convention, an international agreement that prohibited the use, storage, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.

The White House said the policy change is part of President Trump’s commitment to “ensure that our forces can defend themselves against all threats.” could “put American troops at a serious disadvantage during a conflict.”

The exact scenario in which US troops could use landmines outside of the Korean peninsula remained vague. The White House statement said commanders could use them “in exceptional circumstances,” but didn’t say what that means.

Vic Mercado, Pentagon’s interim assistant secretary for strategy, plans and opportunities, told reporters that the new policy was being developed with “major power competition” in mind, which means the possibility of a conflict with China and Russia. When asked if he could foresee that landmines would be used by American troops in war zones such as Afghanistan or Syria, he said: “I don’t see that now.”

In a memorandum describing the new policy, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper wrote that the army’s ability to use landmines “will not have any explicit geographical limitations.” He added that “appropriate geographical constraints are formulated on the basis of specific operational contexts”, without saying that such limits will be made public.

“Commanders of combat aircraft may allow the use of non-persistent landmines when necessary for mission success in major unforeseen circumstances or other extraordinary circumstances,” Esper wrote, adding that commanders should inform him after they have authorized such use. The term “major unforeseen events” is not explicitly defined.

Mercado said the decision to use land mines could not be made by a four-star rank officer.

The United States will “continue to lead international humanitarian mine clearance efforts that locate and remove landmines and explosive remnants of war that pose ongoing threats to civilians living in current and former conflict areas around the world,” Mercado said.

In comments to reporters before the White House announcement, Esper argued for giving US military commanders the space to use landmines as a means to “shape the battlefield” and protect US troops.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure we have all the tools in our toolkit that are legally available and effective to ensure our success and to safeguard the protection of our soldiers, sailors, pilots and marines,” said Esper. .

Esper was asked if it is immoral to use land mines, which are very critical of the dangers that they can pose to civilians long after their military utility ends.

“In everything we do, we also want to make sure that these instruments – in this case landmines – also take into account both employment safety and security for civilians and others after a conflict,” Esper said.

