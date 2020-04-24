President Trump has voiced concern over sunlight, the anti-bacterial drug

(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump speaks during a private press conference at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence listens to the left.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House on Thursday instituted an ’emerging’ investigation into the benefits of sunshine and floods to reduce the threat of coronavirus while President Donald Trump is urging states to move to reclaim their economy.

Previous studies have found no reliable evidence of warmth and high humidity of spring and summer will help slow the spread of the virus.

But William Bryan of the Department of Defense said in a White House report that “emerging results” from new research suggest that sunlight has a detrimental effect on killing the virus in space and air. He said scientists have discovered the phenomenon through extreme weather and humidity. The biocontainment lab has been conducting research on the virus since February, Bryan said.

Bryan said “this virus is dying much faster than exposure to high temperatures as well as humidity,” Bryan said.

Bryan said getting more information about this could help governors when making decisions about how to open their state’s economy. However, he emphasized that the obvious results of heat and heat studies do not change with social assessment.

Trump, who has always been looking for a message of hope for possession of the virus, was asked if it was dangerous to make people feel safe by going out of fire, considering that many died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. But if it has an impact, that’s great, “Trump responded, adding,” It’s just a suggestion from a laboratory that is sophisticated by a good, famous, and probably male. “

I’m here to invent ideas, because we need ideas to eliminate this. But if the temperature is good, and if the sunlight is good, that’s a big deal for me, ”the chief said.

Trump said investigators are looking at the results of anti-viral agents and are concerned when it can get into a person.

Trump said, “I saw that the antibiotic was expelling it in a minute and if there was a way we could do something like that by injecting it in or clean it.” “See as he enters the lungs and he counts a large number in the lungs. It would be fun to watch that. Re will need a doctor, but I like it. ”

Bryan said there was no vote for that.

After the talk, health experts went to social media and airwaves to warn people about trying to treat themselves using impurities or sunscreen.

Immediately after the briefing, two doctors told CNN that Trump’s comments did not make him sound sick and warned against taking his suggestions.

Jonathan Reiner, a physician and physician at George Washington University who advised the White House during the George W. Bush administration, told CNN.

Look, everyone wants to improve quickly. The President also wants to improve quickly; we all do. But there are no quick fixes. We will do this correctly; we need to do this with science. ”

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician working at Rhode Island Hospital / Brown University, warns that trying to use sunlight as a treatment can lead to the presence of sun, skin cancer or side effects again.

“Exiting the sun or setting yourself up with UV rays will not protect you from Covid-19,” he told CNN. I don’t want people to think this is another miracle cure. “

The President has repeatedly stated the prospects for new treatments and offers a filming time for the development of antiretroviral drugs.

Earlier in the month, science advisers told the White House there was no real evidence that the heat and humidity of summer would go viral without public health.

Researchers from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reviewed the current study to test the survival of viruses under different laboratory conditions and to determine the extent and prevalence of COVID-19.

He noted that these countries were at war with “Australia” like Australia and Iran, spreading the virus quickly, the state of chaos and insecurity elsewhere, according to the White House Office of Science and Technology.

In addition, the report points to a global non-invasive virus and concludes, “if there is an effect of heat and humidity on transfer, it will not be the same as that of other respiratory viruses that occur. to at least. anti-inflammatory side. ”

They found that during the last decade of the flu, regardless of their ethnic background, they all experienced second wave in about six months after the first outbreak.

In Mac, Dr. Michael Ryan, chief medical officer for mental health services, said, “We would think the virus would continue to be able to spread, and it is a false hope to say yes, it will disappear in time. the cold. like the flu. ”