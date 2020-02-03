President Trump fumbles tweet congratulate the Chiefs

Minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs had won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the fans of the team and the state of Kansas.

But the team is based in Missouri – a common source of confusion, but one that residents take seriously.

“Congratulations to the Chiefs of Kansas City for a great game and a fantastic comeback, under enormous pressure,” tweeted President Trump. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and actually the entire US, so well. Our country is proud of you! “

After about 10 minutes, the president removed the tweet and posted a new one with the correct status.

The Chiefs, as well as Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball, are based and play in Kansas City, Missouri. There is a Kansas City, Kansas, that borders on its Missouri counterpart. However, the cities are separated by a state line that intersects the Kansas City subway station.

The distinction between states is large for residents of both cities and the surrounding area. For years there was a rivalry between the cities in which both areas would compete for companies across the board to let them move.

Half a century after winning their first, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

