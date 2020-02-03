President Trump congratulates Kansas City Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl

Updated: 11:47 PM EST February 2, 2020

While the last seconds in Super Bowl LIV ticked the clock off, President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” tweeted Trump. Trump said the Chiefs represented the Great State of Kansas. The tweet was eventually removed and replaced by another congratulatory tweet, which rightly congratulated the Great State of Missouri.

While the last seconds in Super Bowl LIV are ticking the clock, President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the Chiefs of Kansas City.

“Congratulations to the Chiefs of Kansas City for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” tweeted Trump.

Unfortunately, Trump said the Chiefs represented the “Great State of Kansas.” The tweet was eventually removed and replaced by another congratulatory tweet, which rightly congratulated the “great state of Missouri.”

“Our country is PROUD OF YOU,” tweeted Trump.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 February 2020

.