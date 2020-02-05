President Trump awards Rush Limbaugh with Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump told network anchors during a private lunch on Tuesday that he will award the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, the day after the prominent political radio presenter announced that he has progressed to lung cancer. During the speech of the State of the Union, Trump had donated Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom. “Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here is a special man tonight, someone loved by millions of Americans who have just received an advanced stage 4 diagnosis of cancer,” the president said in his speech . He continued: “This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless dedication to our country.” of everything you have done for our nation, the millions of people you speak and inspire every day and all the incredible work you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you are the highest citizen of our country will receive honor, the presidential medal of freedom. I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to stand up and give you the credit. “Limbaugh has been a loyal ally of the president for years and dined with him at his Palm Beach golf club during the holidays. At an event in the rose garden, Trump praised Limbaugh as someone who” can talk for three hours without a phone call. “Trump wished the conservative radio talk programs would soon be restored on Monday after Limbaugh told his audience that he was starting treatment, which would require him to miss the show for a few days. “I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not to tell anyone, I was thinking of trying this without anyone knowing, because I don’t like to make things about me, “Limbaugh said during a live broadcast on Monday. But” there will be days that I won’t be able to be here , because I will undergo treatment, or I will respond to treatment. “Limbaugh has been organizing” The Rush Limbaugh Show “for 31 years. The Medal of Freedom is given to” individuals who have made particularly deserving contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other important public or private efforts, “said the White House. People in the Trump area say he personally enjoys giving his friends the highest civilian honor. He awarded the prize to seven recipients in 2019, and a few more the year before.

President Donald Trump told network anchors during a private lunch on Tuesday that he will award Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, one day after the prominent political radio presenter announced that he has advanced lung cancer.

Trump Limbaugh had given the Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here is a special man tonight, someone loved by millions of Americans who have just received an advanced stage 4 diagnosis of cancer,” the president said in his speech .

He continued: “This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless dedication to our country.

“Rush, in recognition of everything you’ve done for our nation, the millions of people you talk and inspire every day and all the incredible work you’ve done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you receive the highest civilian honor from our country, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to stand up and present the honor to you. “

Limbaugh has been a loyal ally of the president for years and dined with him at his Palm Beach golf club during the holidays. Once, during an event in the Rose Garden, Trump praised Limbaugh as someone who “can talk for three hours without a phone call.”

Trump wished the conservative radio talk show to recover soon on Monday after Limbaugh told his audience that he was starting treatment, making him miss the show for a few days.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I was thinking of not telling anyone, I was thinking of trying this without anyone knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” Limbaugh said on Monday live broadcast. But “there will be days when I will not be able to be here because I will undergo treatment or I will respond to treatment.”

Limbaugh has been organizing “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for 31 years.

The Medal of Freedom is given to “individuals who have made particularly deserving contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other important public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

People around Trump say he personally enjoys giving his friends the highest civilian honor. He donated the prize to seven recipients in 2019, and a few more the year before.

