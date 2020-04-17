President Trump announces $19 billion aid plan for farmers, food help

President Donald Trump said Friday in the course of a White House coronavirus undertaking force briefing that the U.S. Agriculture Section will supply a $19 billion relief method for farmers and producers as nicely as food stuff aid for Americans.It will include immediate payments to farmers as perfectly as mass buys of dairy, meat and deliver to get foods to folks in require, Trump mentioned.Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue claimed that less than the new method, $16 billion in direct payments would go to farmers, ranchers and producers who have experienced unparalleled losses and $3 billion would get food for People to be dispersed through food items banking companies and neighborhood and faith-dependent corporations.Perdue noted how some farmers have had to dump milk and create for the reason that of the pandemic. The complications have arrive as dining establishments and amusement parks have been required to shut down to gradual the distribute of the coronavirus.

