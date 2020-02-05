President Trump accused acquittal on schedule for the Senate vote

President Donald Trump is about to acquit the Senate, ending only the third trial of presidential accusation in American history, but is starting a tumultuous campaign for the White House. A majority of senators have now expressed their dissatisfaction with the pressure from Trump’s campaign against Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of deposition. But there is nowhere near the two-thirds support needed in the Senate held by the Republicans for the bar of high crimes and crimes to condemn and remove the president. House, ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate and reflecting the relentless party party of the country for three years in the Trump presidency. No president has ever been removed by the senate and Trump arrived at the Capitol for his State of the Union address on the eve of the vote eager to use the count as justification, a political anthem in his re-election bid. Allies sang “another four years!” The president did not mention an accusation. The mood was tense in the house that accused him. Pelosi tore the speech when he was done. The vote on Wednesday afternoon is expected to be fast. With Chief Justice John Roberts at the head, senators who have vowed to do “impartial justice” will stand at their desk in front of the main call and cast their vote – “guilty” or “not guilty.” On the first article of deposition Trump is accused of abusing force. Secondly, obstruction of Congress. Few senators are expected to stray from party camps, all but insuring the very biased deposition yields deeply biased acquittal. Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received support from various parties when they remained in office after an accusation process. President Richard Nixon resigned instead of rebelling from his own party. Prior to the vote, some of the most viewed senators went to the senate floor to tell their voters and the nation what they had decided. The chaplain has opened the process with daily prayers for the senators. “This decision is not about whether you like this president or not,” GOP Sen began. Susan Collins, the Maine centrist, announced her decision to acquit both charges. .GOP Senator Rob Portman from Ohio said that although he did not approve of Trump’s actions, he was unwilling to remove him from the vote nine months before the elections. “Let the people decide,” he said. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has replaced the idea of ​​censoring Trump, a signal of a possible voice to acquit. Democratic senator Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor looking for re-election in a strong pro-Trump Alabama, told reporters that he would probably announce his vote on Wednesday morning. Most Democrats, however, reiterated House managers’ warnings that, if unchecked, Trump would continue to misuse his office for personal political gain and try again to “cheat” prior to the 2020 elections. three-week court case House Democrats who prosecuted the case argued that Trump abused power like no other president in history, he pressured Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden prior to the 2020 elections. They described an extraordinary shadow diplomacy of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who caused alarms at the highest levels of government. Trump, after asking the Ukrainian president for “a favor” in a phone call on July 25, temporarily stopped US assistance to the struggling ally who fought hostile Russia at the border. , which leads to the obstruction. Questions from Ukraine continue to revolve. House democrats can still call on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about revelations from his forthcoming book that offer a new account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents are almost closed. In closing arguments for the trial, the chief prosecutor, rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. an appeal to the decency of senators, that “right things” and “truth matters” and that Trump is not who you are. “You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for our country’s sake,” Schiff said. “He won’t change. And you know that. Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate an impeachment procedure against Trump when she took over control of the House after the 2018 elections and refused more liberal votes that he was not worth it. that Democrats have tried to undermine him from the start. Trump calls both the special counsel for Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the impeachment probe a “hoax” and says he did nothing wrong. But a whistleblower complaint from his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised the alarm. When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was astonished. “Completely wrong,” she said. Days later, the speaker announced the formal investigation into the charge. The result is a 28,000-page report from the House, based on testimonies from 17 witnesses, including national security officials and ambassadors, in public and private statements and hearings. The result was the fastest, most partisan deposition in American history, without Republicans joining the House Democrats to vote for the charges. The Republican Senate kept pace with the fastest lawsuit ever, and the first without witnesses or deliberations. Trump’s famous legal team with lawyer Alan Dershowitz claimed that even if the president was concerned with the consideration as described, this is not inviolable, because politicians often consider their own political interests with national interest. McConnell recommends a 53-47 Republican majority and braced himself against divergent opinions. Some GOP senators distanced themselves from Trump’s defense and other Republicans took calls from conser family members to announce the name of the anonymous whistleblower. The Associated Press usually does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers. Trump’s approval score, which has generally fallen in the mid to low 40s, reached a new high of 49% in the latest Gallup poll conducted during the Senate process. is coming to an end. The poll showed that 51% of the population finds the Republican Party positive, the first time the number of GOPs has exceeded 50% since 2005.

