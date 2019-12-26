President Rick LeLacheur in "active discussions" with five or six groups interested in buying Lions

Loading...

Screen capture courtesy of B.C. the Lions

The B.C. Lions continue to search for potential franchise buyers.

Current President Rick LeLacheur has been the leader while owner David Braley is trying to find an ideal group to sell the team to.

"If the deal is good. David is not going to give it and I don't hold it against him, he has invested a lot of money in this club, especially in the past five years. But he knows that It's time, "said LeLacheur on TSN 1040 radio in Vancouver.

"He and I were talking about it this morning and I was updating it on a few bands I’ve been talking to in the past few days. The most important thing is that David knows it's time to sell, but his main view on selling to someone is that he wants to make sure that it is someone who can assure that Lions stay in the Lower Mainland for a long time. "

Braley, 78, bought the Lions in 1997 and supported the franchise through the ups and downs. BEFORE CHRIST. finished 5-13 in last place in the West Division in 2019. After the season, general manager Ed Hervey let DeVone Claybrooks go and hired Rick Campbell as head coach.

"At first I had hoped that we could do it by the end of the year, but I don't think it will happen. But maybe before the season, I don't know just not – it will happen when it does, ”said LeLacheur.

"There are still a number of groups that are interested, there are a few companies or individuals who have said no, but there are probably five or six with whom we are still in active talks."

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie was included in the process. Braley and the league want the new owners to keep the team in British Columbia. and run it successfully. The Burlington, Ontario resident has owned the Lions for 23 years. During Braley's time as owner, B.C. won three Gray Cups in 2000, 2006 and 2011.

"We are still in discussion with a number of different groups. Nothing has happened to the top yet, sometimes these things take longer than you want, but we are still in discussion. We will see what happens "Said LeLacheur.

"We know what the brand of Lions is, I believe we have expenses under control and we know that we have to increase our income, that is all that is going on. We need to increase ticket sales and sponsorship, it's really that simple. Easier said than done, but that's what it's all about. "

Braley was a CFL commissioner for one season in 2002, chaired the league's board of directors and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He knows the league well, but LeLacheur does not believe not that Braley has to see what the Montreal Alouettes are selling before selling the Lions.

"No, not at all. Two different components, two different businesses and two different expenses and revenues," said LeLacheur.

"It’s different, so I’ve never looked and I don’t think David ever considered holding on until the Montreal deal was made. In fact, we’re have never talked about matching this deal to Montreal. "