President appointed to improve cancer outcomes for indigenous peoples in B.C. | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I think part of it is how we change our health care system so that we, as a country, celebrate our indigenous people – so that we make sure that our health care services are a safe space for those they feel empowered to use, that they have the right have to use and benefit from it, just like all Canadians, “she said in an interview.

Caron was the first female general surgeon in Canada.

During a ceremony on Monday, she was named the inaugural First Nations Health Authority chair of cancer and well-being at the university.

Caron, who lives in Prince George, B.C., provides surgical cancer care to rural populations, while also co-managing UBC’s Center for Excellence in Indigenous Health.

Over the course of her five-year term of office, she plans to adopt a holistic approach that recognizes how colonization, racism, marginalization and poverty have led to inequalities in health outcomes.

Caron said she will focus on collecting and reporting on indigenous cancer experiences and outcomes and on a better understanding of the system’s responsiveness to indigenous cancer care needs.

Dr. Dermot Kelleher, dean of the UBC medical faculty and vice president of health, said in a statement that the school is pleased with her appointment.

“The age-old knowledge of the importance of wellness, an integral part of indigenous traditional lessons, is now a critical principle for healthcare in the 21st century.”

For Caron, the deal is about improving the lives of some of her patients. Although lack of access to services is an important factor, the historical treatment of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Canadians has led many to mistrust the system.

She told the story of a woman with whom she collaborated last year, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I explained from a medical point of view what I highly recommended, including surgery and would give her an excellent chance of survival,” Caron said.

The woman asked if it would be possible to do the surgery at Caron’s clinic, but it was not equipped for surgery. Caron tried to convince the woman to go to another hospital or medical facility, but she couldn’t be convinced.

“She finally said she trusted me, she trusted the space our office could offer her,” but she couldn’t face any further involvement with the medical system, Caron said.

“She said she had had such horrible experiences that she would not go to a hospital.”

Caron was the lead author of the first study comparing cancer and survival development between people from First Nations and non-First Nations in B.C. in 2017.

In addition to the lower chances of survival, the study published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control also revealed that some forms of cancer, including colorectal and cervical, are considerably more common in First Nations.

At the same time, the overall incidence of cancer is lower among First Nations than among non-First Nations residents, it turned out.

The study has filled a number of knowledge gaps, but Caron said there is a lack of research into indigenous health in Canada and worldwide.

She said that she encountered many questions in her clinical work that led her to search the medical literature, only to discover that the questions had not been asked before, or that they had never been answered.

“I wanted to be someone who would close that gap,” she said.

The position is supported by a contribution of $ 1.5 million from the First Nations Health Authority with matching funds from the university.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press