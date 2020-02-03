Presence for Super Bowl lower than any other except first

Updated: 12:23 PM EST February 3, 2020

The turnout for the Super Bowl was 62,417.

In terms of official numbers, that is the second-lowest turnout in the game’s history behind only Super Bowl 1 – which drew 61,946 fans and wasn’t even sold out.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium was a sale, but was much lower than the 74,059 who entered the game last time at the home of the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dolphin owner Stephen Ross has since spent more than $ 500 million renovating and renovating the stadium, and one of the things he did was reduce capacity considerably.

