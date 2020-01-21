Prescott driver arrested in case of towage during snow storm removal

Ontario Provincial Police.

Meghan Balogh / Postmedia

A 30-year-old resident of Prescott is confronted with a number of accusations after he has jumped into a vehicle on a flat low-loader and started it up, apparently planning to take off.

The incident occurred when tow trucks and graders were serving James Street on Monday afternoon to clear up the storm.

At approximately 1:30 pm the police called the towing service that the owner of a towed car was trying to make a break for it.

“The police were present and observed the moving vehicle attached to the tow with the resident sitting in the driver’s seat,” the police noted in a release.

Officers asked the resident to get out of the car and get off the flat bed, what he did.

The police said that further investigation revealed that not only did the individual owe the towage company money, but that there was an excellent order for him because he had not come to court for outstanding drug charges.

“The police arrested this person on location, but prior to their departure, the suspect paid the outstanding compensation to the towing company.”

The resident was detained for a bail on January 21, 2020.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Transpo teaches train availability hourly per hour on Tuesday

Teen suspects will not testify in their own defense in Vanier attack process

“I’ll defeat this thing again”: Stuntman Stu announces that leukemia has returned