Preschoolers Raise $ 10,000 For Brain Cancer Student

According to KRCR, a group of preschoolers in California rallied to help one of their own. Jasper Mazzocco is fighting brain cancer. He’s been in a California hospital since November 2019, the newspaper reports that the boy’s brain tumor is comparable to the size of a tennis ball. He’s undergoing chemotherapy for treatment. Jasper’s friends at the Redding Cooperative Preschool used a hot cocoa stand to help him. They called it “Hot Cocoa for a Cure”. KRCR reports that the children and their families donated supplies and donated time. Hundreds of people attended the fundraiser, which took place on Friday. Together, they raised more than $ 10,000. “It’s amazing. It’s wonderful to see how much people care about people they don’t know. There have been stories throughout the day of the people who came who survived the cancer or who have lost children, “said Jasper’s teacher Jennifer Stephens. According to a GoFundMe page created for Jasper, the boy’s tumor is smaller, his first MRI since the start of treatment has revealed. .12 said: “It will need at least one more chemo cycle, probably two more before it is safe to work, but all doctors say it is the best possible answer we would have could hope. ”

