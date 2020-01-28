Pres. Trump's lawyer team completes arguments when the Senate is considering calling Bolton

Click or tap here to watch live
WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will summarize its opening arguments in the impeachment proceedings against the President on Tuesday.
While the defense team is closing his case, Senate members are considering calling witnesses like John Bolton to testify in the trial. The debate over witnesses began to intensify over the weekend when it became known that a draft of Bolton’s upcoming book said the president told him he would not release aid to Ukraine without an investigation into the Bidens.
The president and his team have denied these allegations, but the news of the manuscript was enough for some Senate republicans to say they could break the rank and vote with Democrats to call in new witnesses. At least four Republicans would have to join the Democrats to interview witnesses.
As soon as the President’s legal department is ready on Tuesday, the issue of witnesses in the Senate is expected to come up again.
The impeachment proceedings are to be continued at 1 p.m. ET. Nexstar offers you complete coverage of the impeachment process. Our coverage continues on Tuesday with political reporter Evan Donovan, 8 On Your Side investigator and former prosecutor Mahsa Saeidi, 8 On Your Side reporter Victoria Price, and DC’s correspondent, Kellie Meyer.
