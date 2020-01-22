Prepare yourself for the CompTIA tests for 2020 with this online course offer

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

You have access to the content for one year.

Picture: Pexel

From StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-22 15:26:56 UTC

TL; DR: Get ready for the CompTIA certification exams with the CompTIA certification training package for 2020 for $ 89, a 79% saving.

Companies of all sizes and shapes that cover practically all industries have to hire talented and well-trained IT experts who can not only install complex network systems, but also repair and maintain them. And they pay these professionals generously for their services.

To be considered for these positions, you must pass the CompTIA certification exams. Around 96% of HR managers use these certifications as a selection or hiring criterion when hiring. These exams basically ensure that your skills are aligned with the IT future. But fair warning: you are not a walk in the park.

You definitely need to examine your butt if you want to pass with flying colors. And luckily, with 14 courses led by world-class teachers, you can prepare for less than $ 100 with the CompTIA certification training package “Complete 2020”.

Here are the exams you’ll study for:

CompTIA A + 220-1001 & 220-1002: A + is the starting point for a career in IT. In two courses with more than 50 hours of content, you get a comprehensive insight into troubleshooting, from network and operating systems to mobile devices and security.

CompTIA Network + N10-007: The Network + exam reviews a person’s basic knowledge and skills related to IT networks. In this course, you will learn the basic principles of installing, configuring, and troubleshooting wired and wireless devices.

CompTIA security + SY0-501: The CompTIA Security + exam covers best practices in IT network and operational security, one of the fastest growing IT areas. This course will improve your knowledge of cyber security through lessons on network security and risk management.

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001: The PenTest + exam is aimed at mid-level cybersecurity professionals who prevent hacking with penetration tests. In this course, you will learn how to locate network vulnerabilities and stop hackers.

CompTIA CySA + (CS0-001): Cybersecurity Analyst certification uses behavioral analytics for IT security to improve its overall efficiency. In this course, you will learn how to use threat detection tools, analyze data, and interpret the results to identify business vulnerabilities, threats, and risks.

CompTIA CASP + (CAS-003): CASP + is an advanced cybersecurity certification that confirms critical thinking and high levels of expertise in the areas of risk management, operations and architecture of corporate security, research and collaboration, and integration of corporate security.

CompTIA Core Blockchain: This course is designed to help IT professionals, project managers, and business consultants develop a basic understanding of blockchain and how it can improve business. They learn about the origins of blockchain, the “four T” and why they disrupt and drive business.

CompTIA Project + (PK0-004): The Project + exam confirms the ability to initiate, manage and complete a project or business project on time and within budget. It is not necessarily geared towards IT, but towards projects in general. This course covers the planning and management of small and medium-sized projects by understanding the project life cycle, learning steps to ensure adequate communication, managing resources and stakeholders, and much more.

CompTIA Cloud + (CV0-002): Cloud + validates the skills required for the secure implementation, maintenance and use of cloud technologies. This course will familiarize you, among other things, with the new technologies that support the changing cloud market.

CompTIA Linux + (XK0-004): The Linux + exam is internationally recognized as a validation for technical skills required for Linux administrators at junior level. Let leading Linux trainers give you tips and hints for preparing tests and improve both your conceptual knowledge and your practical skills with Linux systems.

CompTIA Server + (SK0-004): Server + demonstrates the technical skills required to perform a variety of tasks on server platforms. In this course you will learn to plan, secure and maintain a variety of server devices and to take into account the latest technologies and trends in the server environment.

Get certified and start a lucrative career in IT with the CompTIA certification training package for 2020 for just $ 89 – more than 95% off the usual price.