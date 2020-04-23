Prepare to still be terrified by “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” this year

(Photo via Netflix)

Because of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, many Netflix productions have stopped and release dates have been cut. No information so far on the long awaited arrival of The Haunting Of Bly Manor it came out.

This week, director Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) went to social media to provide an update on the second season of The Haunting Of Hill House anthology.

After a fan contacted Flanagan Twitter about the status of the show, the director revealed how far they were in production before COVID-19 shut everything down.

“It’s going great. Still on schedule, “Flanagan shares. “We packed up before the shutdown and post-production from home continued.”

Flanagan went on to say that the show is still planning to premiere sometime this year as originally planned.

“The show is taking great shape,” he says. “I’m very happy with it. At the moment, there is no reason to think it will be pushed. Netflix will announce the release date when they are ready.”

The Haunting Of Bly Manor was originally announced in February last year. Fans were initially skeptical about how the show could continue in the way the first season ended. Flanagan, however, makes the show an anthology like American horror story with the same cast playing different characters.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor is inspired by Henry James’ psychological horror novel The Turn Of The The Screw. The story is set in an old country house where a governess, the storyteller, takes care of two young orphans. Bly Manor is played by the character of the governess Victoria Pedretti who also played in The Haunting Of Hill House.

Together with YOU star Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The invisible man), Henry Thomas (E.T.), Kate Siegel, Amelia Eve and Catherine Parker are the other Hill House alums released in the new season. Joining them is T’nia Miller, Rahul Kohli (Super girl), Amelie Bea Smith (EastEnders) and more.

In recent weeks, many updates have been released about where certain Netflix shows are after the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week it was revealed that season 2 of The Umbrella Academy (based on the My chemical romance“S Gerard Way) experience no delays.

However, things are not looking so optimistic for the long-awaited fourth season of Strange things. David Harbor, who plays Jim Hopper, said the season is likely to be pushed back to 2021.

