Prepare for Cisco's new CCNA exam with a 86 percent discount on this training

Loading...

IT professionals need certifications that accredit their skills and knowledge, and Cisco is one of the most popular certification providers out there. Before you pursue a Cisco certification, you must ensure that the information you learn is up-to-date. Cisco’s current CCNA certification will be updated from February 2020, so if you want to learn the most up-to-date IT skills, then this $ 39 preparation course is for you.

The complete Cisco CCNA Certification Prep course for 2020 offers more than 30 hours of training content during 64 lectures. This updated guide will teach you the basic principles of wireless and security that you need to know to pass the CCNA 200-301 exam. In addition, the course covers new topics such as automation, programmability and SDN so that you are ready to apply these new skills as soon as you land your next IT appearance. After completing the course, you will know how to configure and manage wired and wireless connectivity with the updated Cisco internet connection model.

If you want to take the next step in your IT career in 2020, it pays to refresh your current knowledge and to adopt new skills that are relevant in this new decade. The complete Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course 2020 is currently on sale for $ 39, a decrease of $ 295.

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now:

ET deals: 16 percent off on iPad 10.2-inch, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 for $ 114.99, Samsung 860 EVO 1 TB SSD for $ 119

Secure your home Wi-Fi network with these great router discounts

ET deals: up to 40 percent off Eufy robot vacuum cleaners, Netgear Nighthawk AX4 for $ 99, $ 250 off Dell XPS 8930 SE Desktop