Premiership stars can wear face masks when UEFA virus experts say football can restart sooner – The Scottish Sun

SCOTTISH players may have to wear face masks when football continues after the new UEFA virus expert advisor suggests that they can be used as a way to restart the sport faster.

With players all over Europe returning in some form of training, several leagues have indicated they want the green light to continue their season as soon as possible, after the coronavirus has stopped football around the world.

1

UEFA virologist Marc Van Ranst

The lower Scottish League has ended and it is hoped Celtic will be crowned the Premiership champions next week after the UEFA Executive Committee holds a conference call with 55 members of their country.

European soccer’s agency hired world-renowned Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst last week as an advisor to help them overcome the crisis.

And he suggested that football could resume sooner if the players wore masks during the match.

He explained: “In my opinion, it’s impossible to return to playing football during social distance is mandatory.

“And the players must also be tested before the competition continues.

“But I will offer alternative advice from players who wear masks during matches, which might speed up the return of football.

“In the sport of American Football and cycling, you have already got athletes wearing them during their matches or events.

“They are comfortable.

“If it’s possible for them, why not for soccer players?”

Save youp to date with ALL the latest news and transfers on the Scottish Sun soccer page

Tottenham asked Pochettino who was fired to take a pay cut on the severance package because of the closure of the corona virus