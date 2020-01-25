Premiership rugby 2019/20 games: how to watch on tv and live stream

Premiership rugby is underway and the Big Hitters are fighting for the lead.

RadioTimes.com provides you with a complete overview of the Premiership rugby games that can be seen live on TV.

How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream

Premiership games are broadcast live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.

If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Premiership rugby games on TV

Round 9

Friday January 24th

Northampton – London Irish (7.45pm) BT Sport

Saturday, January 25th

Bath v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

Bristol – Gloucester (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Exeter v Sale (3:00 p.m.)

Worcester v Wasps (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday January 26th

Harlequins v Saracens (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 10

Friday February 14th

Gloucester v Exeter (7.45pm) BT Sport

Saturday February 15th

Harlequins – London Irish (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Wasps (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Saracens for sale (3:00 p.m.)

Worcester v Bath (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday February 16

Northampton – Bristol (3pm) BT Sport

Round 11

Friday February 21

Wasps against Saracens (7:45 p.m.) BT Sport

Sale v Leicester (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday February 22nd

Bath v Harlequins (3:00 p.m.)

London Irish v Gloucester (3:00 p.m.)

Sunday February 23rd

Bristol – Worcester (1 PM)

Exeter v Northampton (1pm) BT Sport

Round 12

Friday February 28th

Gloucester v Sale (7:45 p.m.) BT Sport

Saturday February 29th

Harlequins vs. Exeter (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Worcester (3:00 p.m.)

Northampton v Saracens (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Sunday March 1st

London Irish v Wasps (2:30 p.m.)

Bath – Bristol (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 13

Friday March 6th

Worcester v Northampton (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sale – London Irish (8pm)

Saturday March 7th

Exeter vs. Bath (2:30 p.m.)

Wasps against Gloucester (2:30 p.m.)

Sunday March 8th

Saracens v Leicester (1 p.m.) BT Sport

Bristol – Harlequins (3:00 p.m.)

Round 14

Friday March 20th

Bristol – Saracens (7.45pm) BT Sport

Saturday March 21st

Bath v London Irish (3:00 p.m.)

Exeter v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

Northampton vs. Wasps (3:00 p.m.)

Worcester v Gloucester (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Sunday March 22nd

Harlequins v Sale (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 15

Friday March 27th

Leicester v Bath (7.45pm) BT Sport

Saturday March 28th

London Irish v Northampton (3:00 p.m.)

Saracens v Harlequins (3:00 p.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport

Wasps vs. Worcester (3:00 p.m.)

Gloucester – Bristol (5:30 p.m.) BT Sport

Sunday March 29th

Sale against Exeter (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 16

10th 12th April

Bristol versus Exeter

Leicester v London Irish

Northampton vs. Bath

Saracens v Gloucester

Wasps v Sale

Worcester v Harlequins

Round 17

17th-19th April

Bath against wasps

Exeter v Worcester

Gloucester v Leicester

Harlequins v Northampton

London Irish against Saracens

Sale against Bristol

Round 18

24th-26th April

Gloucester v London Irish

Harlequins vs. Bath

Leicester vs. Sale

Northampton vs. Exeter

Saracens against wasps

Worcester v Bristol

Round 19

8-10th May

Bath v Worcester

Bristol v Northampton

Exeter v Gloucester

London Irish versus Harlequins

Sale against Saracens

Wasps against Leicester

Round 20

15th-17th May

Gloucester v Harlequins

Leicester v Northampton

London Irish v Worcester

Sale against bath

Saracens vs. Exeter

Wasps against Bristol

Round 21

29th-31st May

Bath v Gloucester

Bristol versus Leicester

Exeter v London Irish

Harlequins against wasps

Northampton v Sale

Worcester vs. Saracens

Round 22

Saturday June 6th

Gloucester v Northampton

Leicester v Harlequins

London Irish v Bristol

Sale against Worcester

Saracens vs. Bath

Wasps against Exeter

semifinals

12.-13. June

final

Saturday June 20th