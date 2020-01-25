Premiership rugby 2019/20 games: how to watch on tv and live stream

Premiership rugby is underway and the Big Hitters are fighting for the lead.
RadioTimes.com provides you with a complete overview of the Premiership rugby games that can be seen live on TV.
How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream
Premiership games are broadcast live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.
If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Premiership rugby games on TV
Round 9
Friday January 24th
Northampton – London Irish (7.45pm) BT Sport
Saturday, January 25th
Bath v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)
Bristol – Gloucester (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Exeter v Sale (3:00 p.m.)
Worcester v Wasps (3:00 p.m.)
Sunday January 26th
Harlequins v Saracens (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 10
Friday February 14th
Gloucester v Exeter (7.45pm) BT Sport
Saturday February 15th
Harlequins – London Irish (3:00 p.m.)
Leicester v Wasps (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Saracens for sale (3:00 p.m.)
Worcester v Bath (3:00 p.m.)
Sunday February 16
Northampton – Bristol (3pm) BT Sport
Round 11
Friday February 21
Wasps against Saracens (7:45 p.m.) BT Sport
Sale v Leicester (8:00 p.m.)
Saturday February 22nd
Bath v Harlequins (3:00 p.m.)
London Irish v Gloucester (3:00 p.m.)
Sunday February 23rd
Bristol – Worcester (1 PM)
Exeter v Northampton (1pm) BT Sport
Round 12
Friday February 28th
Gloucester v Sale (7:45 p.m.) BT Sport
Saturday February 29th
Harlequins vs. Exeter (3:00 p.m.)
Leicester v Worcester (3:00 p.m.)
Northampton v Saracens (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Sunday March 1st
London Irish v Wasps (2:30 p.m.)
Bath – Bristol (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 13
Friday March 6th
Worcester v Northampton (7.45pm) BT Sport
Sale – London Irish (8pm)
Saturday March 7th
Exeter vs. Bath (2:30 p.m.)
Wasps against Gloucester (2:30 p.m.)
Sunday March 8th
Saracens v Leicester (1 p.m.) BT Sport
Bristol – Harlequins (3:00 p.m.)
Round 14
Friday March 20th
Bristol – Saracens (7.45pm) BT Sport
Saturday March 21st
Bath v London Irish (3:00 p.m.)
Exeter v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)
Northampton vs. Wasps (3:00 p.m.)
Worcester v Gloucester (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Sunday March 22nd
Harlequins v Sale (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 15
Friday March 27th
Leicester v Bath (7.45pm) BT Sport
Saturday March 28th
London Irish v Northampton (3:00 p.m.)
Saracens v Harlequins (3:00 p.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport
Wasps vs. Worcester (3:00 p.m.)
Gloucester – Bristol (5:30 p.m.) BT Sport
Sunday March 29th
Sale against Exeter (3:00 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 16
10th 12th April
Bristol versus Exeter
Leicester v London Irish
Northampton vs. Bath
Saracens v Gloucester
Wasps v Sale
Worcester v Harlequins
Round 17
17th-19th April
Bath against wasps
Exeter v Worcester
Gloucester v Leicester
Harlequins v Northampton
London Irish against Saracens
Sale against Bristol
Round 18
24th-26th April
Gloucester v London Irish
Harlequins vs. Bath
Leicester vs. Sale
Northampton vs. Exeter
Saracens against wasps
Worcester v Bristol
Round 19
8-10th May
Bath v Worcester
Bristol v Northampton
Exeter v Gloucester
London Irish versus Harlequins
Sale against Saracens
Wasps against Leicester
Round 20
15th-17th May
Gloucester v Harlequins
Leicester v Northampton
London Irish v Worcester
Sale against bath
Saracens vs. Exeter
Wasps against Bristol
Round 21
29th-31st May
Bath v Gloucester
Bristol versus Leicester
Exeter v London Irish
Harlequins against wasps
Northampton v Sale
Worcester vs. Saracens
Round 22
Saturday June 6th
Gloucester v Northampton
Leicester v Harlequins
London Irish v Bristol
Sale against Worcester
Saracens vs. Bath
Wasps against Exeter
semifinals
12.-13. June
final
Saturday June 20th