Premiership hero Pickett is waiting for contract talks with Tigers

His manager Anthony Van Der Wielen pointed out that his customer would probably start the season before he intensifies the contract negotiations.

“I am in regular contact with the Richmond Football Club. We have not yet discussed a post-2020 contract. Marlion is very happy, fit and healthy and at this point is only concentrating on the coming season, ”said Van Der Wielen Age On Sunday.

The father of four was moved from South Fremantle to 13th place in the rookie draft in the off-season last May, but had to pause a few weeks before breaking into Richmond’s VFL team, which included winning the norm, due to a broken finger Goss Medal for the best performance in the grand finale of the Landesliga, a performance that helped him make the difference, will be awarded later in the week when the AFL was selected.

As a premier player, he automatically became a Richmond member late last year.

Essendon interviewed Pickett before drafting the mid-season, while Collingwood, Gold Coast, and St. Kilda expressed interest in the WAFL star before deciding against him last year’s national draft.

Pickett is one of the non-contractual tigers that will potentially benefit financially from the resignation of superstar Alex Rance.

While the defending champion remains on Richmond’s list this year after announcing his retirement in December, much of his salary has been released to the rest of the Tiger list for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Richmond has the ability to redesign deals for some of his high-profile weapons, including Tom Lynch, Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin. The Premiership players Pickett, Jayden Short, Josh Caddy, Bachar Houli, Toby Nankervis and Jack Graham are on the verge of being out. This year, the Tigers may have been able to distribute the Rance annuity to some of these groups.

Richmond could also use the money to make a great game for a free agent or trading target.

The current premieres are currently largely fit and firing. Nankervis, who is recovering from groin surgery out of season, is the only premiership player on the comeback path in 2019.

Kamdyn McIntosh, who missed the selection for the grand finale, suffered a minor syndesmosis injury at the club’s training camp in Queensland last week. Despite avoiding surgery, the Tigers still have a schedule for his expected return to full fitness.

