Premiers on their way to Washington to celebrate USMCA, defeat protectionism paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But the other part will be a preventative effort against a cyclical trade barrier that threatens to make a comeback in the USMCA era: Buy American, the protectionist element that was last raised by Barack Obama in a 2009 incentive package designed to protect the country. help dig the great recession.

“We can’t afford to step back and wait,” Ford told an audience of executives in Toronto last week as he teased the Ontario government’s plans for a new trade agreement with Ohio to gain access. to improve markets and contracts.

Ohio alone represents around $ 2.5 billion in procurement options, he added.

“We are taking action because the American policy of Ontario damages businesses and employees in Ontario. We work with the federal government to ensure that Canada is exempt from US purchase provisions at the federal level. We are now working on a made-in-Ontario solution that will stand up for employees and businesses in Ontario. “

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the White House is kicking ties with a plan to withdraw from a $ 1.7 trillion purchasing agreement with members of the World Trade Organization, including Canada. The so-called Government Procurement Agreement, such as the old NAFTA, gives potential Canadian bidders preferential access to government contracts. Those provisions were excluded from USMCA.

Buy American has been an ever-present problem for companies in Canada, even with the World Trade Organization Agreement, said Dan Ujczo, an international trade lawyer at Dickinson Wright in Columbus, Ohio. In other cases, such as defense contracts, there are independent contracts that remain intact, he added.

“However, the key is to have American companies that rely on Canadian products in their supply chains,” Ujczo said.

“We did this during the Obama stimulus. It is deja vu all over again. “

Mark Agnew, director of international affairs for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said that a US withdrawal from the agreement would be “problematic,” given that tenders are not covered by the USMCA. Whether Trump is serious remains an open question, but “given that he has followed some threats, our vision is not to let it get out of hand”.

Despite new trade agreements, protectionist sentiment continues to rise, Moe acknowledged on Wednesday, making it crucial to continue to talk with major trading partners about issues inside and outside the USMCA, such as the ever-present dispute over softwood.

“This is all the more reason for us – like Saskatchewan Province and, I would say, as a nation of Canada – that we must continue to maintain our markets,” he said.

“For Saskatchewan, that means more than 150 countries around the world; 55 percent of our product goes to the US. All the more reason for us to be on site in those specific areas of interest. “

The pressure to get the USMCA over the parliamentary finish line in Canada saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plead against the mayors of the country’s largest cities on Thursday morning, and asked them to rely on conservative MPs to ratify the deal.

“There are certain messages that can be passed on to some parties that may play some challenging games around postponing NAFTA,” Trudeau said at the start of the meeting, when reporters were allowed into the room.

“So those of you who can pass on messages to some of the conservative MPs you work with are appreciated.”

Mayor Don Iveson of Edmonton, chairman of the mayor group of major cities for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, told Trudeau that the group is “in solidarity with you” about the ratification of the new free trade agreement.

“It is too important for our businesses and employees in our communities and mayors have worked too hard with your government to cause delays or partisan nonsense regarding the rapid acceptance of NAFTA,” he said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

– With files from Stephanie Taylor in Regina, Allison Jones in Toronto and Jordan Press in Ottawa; follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle

James McCarten, The Canadian Press