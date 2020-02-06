Premiers, Freeland on the way to US capital to mark USMCA, defeat protectionism

WASHINGTON – A prime ministerial delegation will be in Washington this weekend to strengthen cross-border business ties with their American counterparts and to hedge their bets when a new and uncertain era of managed North American trade begins.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will lead a group of provincial leaders, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Francois Legault in Quebec and Blaine Higgs, the Prime Minister of New Brunswick.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will also be there, in the margins of the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, a three-day meeting of state leaders.

Part of the group’s mission is to extend Canada’s gratitude for the agreement between the US and Mexico and Canada, the new North American trade pact that President Donald Trump signed into law last week, pending ratification at the lower house .

But as the spotlight fades from USMCA, there is a new threat: Buy American, the protectionist measures that require the exclusive use of US raw materials for government projects.

There are also reports that the White House is investigating whether a $ 1.7 trillion purchasing agreement with members of the World Trade Organization, including Canada, should be withdrawn – an agreement that, like the old NAFTA, offers potential Canadian bidders preferential access to the government contracts.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

The Canadian press