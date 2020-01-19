It’s almost time for a new season of American Idol to premiere! The show has officially announced a date and time for the first episode of season 18, and we can’t wait to see it.

This season, all three judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryant) are again on the jury, as are Ryan Seacrest and internal mentor Bobby Bones.

When does “American Idol” premiere?

The 18th season of American Idol will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 8/7 a.m. The show’s first episodes feature auditions by hopeful singers, some of whom are given tickets to Hollywood.

The show shared a preview of the new season last month. It contains a clip of a young man playing the guitar and asking Luke to say, “I think you’re the biggest star we’ve ever had on DSDS.”

In another clip, the judges lead a young woman onto the street to hear the public’s opinion on whether to move on. And if you are wondering, yes, the jury is still comparing the participants to the former winner Kelly Clarkson.

What can you expect this season?

In addition to everything shown in the preview video above, there is also an interesting twist to look forward to this year’s season of American Idol. In November, the show asked fans to vote for one of the three former candidates to return to the show.

After the three artists who performed on the AMAs, America voted for season 16 candidate Layla Spring to get a second chance. Layla got a golden ticket to Hollywood, which means she can skip the audition round.

This could end very well for Layla. Last season’s winner, Laine Hardy, was a return from a previous season. If she has improved enough since her last appearance, she could go a long way.