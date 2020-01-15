Premier says he is excited that Harry and Meghan may be moving to B.C. | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the queen said in a statement.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent family life while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the vacation in a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria, where they could explore the community.

“And the fact that they felt at ease here speaks to us as a society and that gives us a reason to stroke ourselves on our backs,” Horgan said.

“That we are good and friendly people who do not want to penetrate into the lives of famous people. We are excited when we see them, but let them be. “

He took “consolation” and watched the response from residents of Vancouver Island who “ran into the family” but largely left alone, Horgan said.

“The paparazzi were not there. You as a media group left them alone,” he said.

“You spoke to people who met them on the path and it was a curiosity and a bit of a pleasure for British Colombians to say:” Oh well, they came here because they felt safe. “”

He hasn’t “thought much” about the cost of the family that has roots in the province, as B.C. is where they choose to spend their time in Canada, he said.

“I’m sure people are working on that now,” he said.

“And I may have more to say about that if the royals chose to settle in British Columbia.”

The Prime Minister’s office would not comment on possible costs of the couple living in Canada.

In Toronto, finance minister Bill Morneau said there had been no discussion about who would cover the security costs of the couple.

Horgan joked that maybe he could find some work for the couple if the family settled in Victoria.

“I’m sure I can find something for Harry,” he said with a smile.

“The film industry is booming in British Columbia, so I’m sure Meghan can go further … maybe Riverdale – who knows,” Horgan said laughing. “She would be fine.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020.

The Canadian press