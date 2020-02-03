Premier League TV programs 2019/20: dates, teams, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime coverage, online live stream, highlights

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the halfway point with Liverpool in the lead.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will be reporting live on the Premier League this season, and we’ll keep you updated on every match on television during the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has completed the full list of Premier League 2019/20 matches – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime lists and schedules, as well as links to our exciting match examples and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports Subscribers watch games through their TV channels or online via SkyGo on various devices. Customers can add Premier League and Football channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package for just £ 23 a month.

NU TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport Premier League matches are broadcast on a weekly basis, as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an extra £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month. You can also buy a monthly pass for £ 25 without signing up for a contract.

Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show live every match of the second round of matches, as well as another weekend with matches leading up to Christmas.

Virgin Media offers customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app that is loaded in Virgin boxes, which means that you can watch every Premier League match broadcast on television from one remote control. New customers can also get Amazon Prime Video for 12 months free of charge.

Premier League matches 2019/20

Broadcast information is updated during the season.

Televised competitions bold.

Saturday 1 February

Preview: Leicester v Chelsea (12.30 pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)

Crystal Palace against Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

Liverpool v Southampton (3 p.m.)

Newcastle v Norwich (3 p.m.)

Watford v Everton (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Brighton (3 p.m.)

Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, February 2

Preview: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Preview: Tottenham v Man City (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday, February 8

Everton against Crystal Palace (12.30 pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Liverpool (3 p.m.)

Brighton against Watford (5:30 PM) BT Sport

Sunday, February 9

Sheffield United against Bournemouth (14:00) BT Sport

Man City against West Ham (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday, February 14

Wolves against Leicester (8 p.m.) BT Sport

Saturday, February 15

Southampton against Burnley (12.30 PM) BT Sport

Norwich against Liverpool (5:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, February 16

Aston Villa against Tottenham (2:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Arsenal against Newcastle (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Monday, February 17

Chelsea v Man Utd (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday, February 22

Chelsea against Tottenham (12:30 pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Bournemouth (15:00)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Sheffield United against Brighton (3 p.m.)

Southampton v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)

Leicester against Man City (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, February 23

Man Utd v Watford (2:00 PM)

Wolves v Norwich (2:00 PM)

Arsenal against Everton (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Monday, February 24

Liverpool against West Ham (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday, February 28

Norwich against Leicester (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Subject to definitive participation in the EFL Cup

Saturday, February 29

Brighton against Crystal Palace (12.30 pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Chelsea (3 p.m.)

Aston Villa against Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

Newcastle v Burnley (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Southampton (3 p.m.)

Watford against Liverpool (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, March 1

Man City against Arsenal (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV

or

Everton v Man Utd (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Subject to definitive participation in the EFL Cup

Tottenham v Wolves (3 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool against Bournemouth (12.30 pm) BT Sport

Arsenal against West Ham (3 p.m.)

Crystal Palace v Watford (3 p.m.)

Sheffield United against Norwich (3 p.m.)

Southampton v Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Wolves v Brighton (3 p.m.)

Burnley v Tottenham (5:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea against Everton (2:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Man Utd v Man City (4.30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Monday, March 9

Leicester v Aston Villa (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday, March 14

Watford against Leicester (12.30 pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)

Brighton v Arsenal (15:00)

Man City against Burnley (3 p.m.)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

Norwich v Southampton (3 p.m.)

Aston Villa against Chelsea (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, March 15

West Ham against Wolves (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Tottenham v Male Utd (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Monday, March 16

Everton against Liverpool (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday, March 20

Tottenham against West Ham (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday, March 21

Chelsea against Man City (12.30 PM) BT Sport

Burnley v Watford (3 p.m.)

Man Utd v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)

Norwich v Everton (3 p.m.)

Wolves v Bournemouth (3 p.m.)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday, March 22

Leicester against Brighton (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Southampton v Arsenal (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday, April 4

Bournemouth v Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Arsenal v Norwich (3 p.m.)

Aston Villa v Wolves (3 p.m.)

Brighton v Man Utd (3 p.m.)

Crystal Palace against Burnley (3 p.m.)

Everton v Leicester (3 p.m.)

Man City v Liverpool (3 p.m.)

Sheffield United against Tottenham (3 p.m.)

Watford v Southampton (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Chelsea (15:00)

Saturday, April 11

Burnley v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

Chelsea v Watford (3 p.m.)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (15:00)

Newcastle v West Ham (3 p.m.)

Norwich v Brighton (3 p.m.)

Southampton v Man City (3 p.m.)

Tottenham v Everton (3 p.m.)

Wolves v Arsenal (3 p.m.)

Saturday, April 18

Bournemouth v Tottenham (3 p.m.)

Arsenal v Leicester (3 p.m.)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (3 p.m.)

Brighton against Liverpool (3 p.m.)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3 p.m.)

Everton v Southampton (3 p.m.)

Man City v Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Sheffield United against Wolves (3 p.m.)

Watford v Norwich (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Burnley (3 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25

Bournemouth v Leicester (3 p.m.)

Aston Villa at Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)

Brighton v Man City (3 p.m.)

Liverpool v Burnley (3 p.m.)

Man Utd v Southampton (3 p.m.)

Norwich v West Ham (3 p.m.)

Sheffield United against Chelsea (3 p.m.)

Tottenham v Arsenal (3 p.m.)

Watford v Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Wolves v Everton (3 p.m.)

Saturday 2 May

Arsenal against Liverpool (3 p.m.)

Burnley v Wolves (3 p.m.)

Chelsea v Norwich (3 p.m.)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3 p.m.)

Everton v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)

Leicester v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

Man City v Bournemouth (3 p.m.)

Newcastle v Tottenham (3 p.m.)

Southampton v Brighton (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Watford (3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9

Bournemouth v Southampton (3 p.m.)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3 p.m.)

Brighton v Newcastle (3 p.m.)

Liverpool v Chelsea (3 p.m.)

Man Utd v West Ham (3 p.m.)

Norwich v Burnley (3 p.m.)

Sheffield United against Everton (3 p.m.)

Tottenham v Leicester (3 p.m.)

Watford v Man City (3 p.m.)

Wolves against Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)

Saturday, May 17

Arsenal v Watford (3 p.m.)

Burnley v Brighton (3 p.m.)

Chelsea v Wolves (3 p.m.)

Crystal Palace against Tottenham (3 p.m.)

Everton v Bournemouth (15:00)

Leicester v Man Utd (3 p.m.)

Man City v Norwich (3 p.m.)

Newcastle v Liverpool (3 p.m.)

Southampton v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)

