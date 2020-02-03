Premier League TV programs 2019/20: dates, teams, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime coverage, online live stream, highlights

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the halfway point with Liverpool in the lead.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will be reporting live on the Premier League this season, and we’ll keep you updated on every match on television during the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has completed the full list of Premier League 2019/20 matches – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime lists and schedules, as well as links to our exciting match examples and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports Subscribers watch games through their TV channels or online via SkyGo on various devices. Customers can add Premier League and Football channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package for just £ 23 a month.
NU TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract.
BT Sport Premier League matches are broadcast on a weekly basis, as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an extra £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month. You can also buy a monthly pass for £ 25 without signing up for a contract.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show live every match of the second round of matches, as well as another weekend with matches leading up to Christmas.
Virgin Media offers customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app that is loaded in Virgin boxes, which means that you can watch every Premier League match broadcast on television from one remote control. New customers can also get Amazon Prime Video for 12 months free of charge.
Premier League matches 2019/20
Broadcast information is updated during the season.
Televised competitions bold.
Saturday 1 February
Preview: Leicester v Chelsea (12.30 pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)
Crystal Palace against Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
Liverpool v Southampton (3 p.m.)
Newcastle v Norwich (3 p.m.)
Watford v Everton (3 p.m.)
West Ham v Brighton (3 p.m.)
Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, February 2
Preview: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Preview: Tottenham v Man City (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday, February 8
Everton against Crystal Palace (12.30 pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (3 p.m.)
Brighton against Watford (5:30 PM) BT Sport
Sunday, February 9
Sheffield United against Bournemouth (14:00) BT Sport
Man City against West Ham (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday, February 14
Wolves against Leicester (8 p.m.) BT Sport
Saturday, February 15
Southampton against Burnley (12.30 PM) BT Sport
Norwich against Liverpool (5:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, February 16
Aston Villa against Tottenham (2:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Arsenal against Newcastle (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday, February 17
Chelsea v Man Utd (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday, February 22
Chelsea against Tottenham (12:30 pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Bournemouth (15:00)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3 p.m.)
Sheffield United against Brighton (3 p.m.)
Southampton v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)
Leicester against Man City (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, February 23
Man Utd v Watford (2:00 PM)
Wolves v Norwich (2:00 PM)
Arsenal against Everton (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday, February 24
Liverpool against West Ham (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday, February 28
Norwich against Leicester (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Subject to definitive participation in the EFL Cup
Saturday, February 29
Brighton against Crystal Palace (12.30 pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Chelsea (3 p.m.)
Aston Villa against Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
Newcastle v Burnley (3 p.m.)
West Ham v Southampton (3 p.m.)
Watford against Liverpool (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, March 1
Man City against Arsenal (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV
or
Everton v Man Utd (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Subject to definitive participation in the EFL Cup
Tottenham v Wolves (3 p.m.)
Saturday, March 7
Liverpool against Bournemouth (12.30 pm) BT Sport
Arsenal against West Ham (3 p.m.)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3 p.m.)
Sheffield United against Norwich (3 p.m.)
Southampton v Newcastle (3 p.m.)
Wolves v Brighton (3 p.m.)
Burnley v Tottenham (5:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, March 8
Chelsea against Everton (2:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Man Utd v Man City (4.30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday, March 9
Leicester v Aston Villa (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday, March 14
Watford against Leicester (12.30 pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)
Brighton v Arsenal (15:00)
Man City against Burnley (3 p.m.)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
Norwich v Southampton (3 p.m.)
Aston Villa against Chelsea (5.30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, March 15
West Ham against Wolves (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tottenham v Male Utd (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday, March 16
Everton against Liverpool (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday, March 20
Tottenham against West Ham (8 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday, March 21
Chelsea against Man City (12.30 PM) BT Sport
Burnley v Watford (3 p.m.)
Man Utd v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)
Norwich v Everton (3 p.m.)
Wolves v Bournemouth (3 p.m.)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30 pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday, March 22
Leicester against Brighton (14:00) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Southampton v Arsenal (4:30 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday, April 4
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3 p.m.)
Arsenal v Norwich (3 p.m.)
Aston Villa v Wolves (3 p.m.)
Brighton v Man Utd (3 p.m.)
Crystal Palace against Burnley (3 p.m.)
Everton v Leicester (3 p.m.)
Man City v Liverpool (3 p.m.)
Sheffield United against Tottenham (3 p.m.)
Watford v Southampton (3 p.m.)
West Ham v Chelsea (15:00)
Saturday, April 11
Burnley v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
Chelsea v Watford (3 p.m.)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (15:00)
Newcastle v West Ham (3 p.m.)
Norwich v Brighton (3 p.m.)
Southampton v Man City (3 p.m.)
Tottenham v Everton (3 p.m.)
Wolves v Arsenal (3 p.m.)
Saturday, April 18
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3 p.m.)
Arsenal v Leicester (3 p.m.)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (3 p.m.)
Brighton against Liverpool (3 p.m.)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3 p.m.)
Everton v Southampton (3 p.m.)
Man City v Newcastle (3 p.m.)
Sheffield United against Wolves (3 p.m.)
Watford v Norwich (3 p.m.)
West Ham v Burnley (3 p.m.)
Saturday, April 25
Bournemouth v Leicester (3 p.m.)
Aston Villa at Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)
Brighton v Man City (3 p.m.)
Liverpool v Burnley (3 p.m.)
Man Utd v Southampton (3 p.m.)
Norwich v West Ham (3 p.m.)
Sheffield United against Chelsea (3 p.m.)
Tottenham v Arsenal (3 p.m.)
Watford v Newcastle (3 p.m.)
Wolves v Everton (3 p.m.)
Saturday 2 May
Arsenal against Liverpool (3 p.m.)
Burnley v Wolves (3 p.m.)
Chelsea v Norwich (3 p.m.)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3 p.m.)
Everton v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
Man City v Bournemouth (3 p.m.)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3 p.m.)
Southampton v Brighton (3 p.m.)
West Ham v Watford (3 p.m.)
Saturday, May 9
Bournemouth v Southampton (3 p.m.)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3 p.m.)
Brighton v Newcastle (3 p.m.)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3 p.m.)
Man Utd v West Ham (3 p.m.)
Norwich v Burnley (3 p.m.)
Sheffield United against Everton (3 p.m.)
Tottenham v Leicester (3 p.m.)
Watford v Man City (3 p.m.)
Wolves against Crystal Palace (3 p.m.)
Saturday, May 17
Arsenal v Watford (3 p.m.)
Burnley v Brighton (3 p.m.)
Chelsea v Wolves (3 p.m.)
Crystal Palace against Tottenham (3 p.m.)
Everton v Bournemouth (15:00)
Leicester v Man Utd (3 p.m.)
Man City v Norwich (3 p.m.)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3 p.m.)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3 p.m.)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3 p.m.)
Premier League matches 2019/20 club-by-club
View our match guide for every Premier League team – including matches, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV information, stadium details and more.