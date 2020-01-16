Premier League TV games 2019/20: dates, teams, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime reporting, online live stream, highlights

The 2019/20 Premier League season is nearing halftime with Liverpool at the top.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will be reporting live on the Premier League this season and we will keep you updated on every game televised throughout the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has compiled the full list of Premier League 2019/20 matches – with full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules, as well as links to our exciting game previews and results predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports Subscribers can watch games on their TV channels or online via SkyGo on a variety of devices. Customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

NOW TV Offer a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract.

BT Sport broadcasts weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sport package for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month. You can also buy a monthly pass for £ 25 without signing a contract.

Amazon Prime have acquired the rights to show every game of the Boxing Day round live, as well as another weekend with games before Christmas

Virgin Media offers customers the complete subscription to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app, which is loaded on Virgin boxes. So you can watch every Premier League game televised from a remote control. New customers can also pick up Amazon Prime Video for free for 12 months.

Premier League matches 2019/20

The broadcast information is updated throughout the season.

Television games in bold,

Saturday January 18th

Preview: Watford – Tottenham (12.30 p.m.) BT Sport

Arsenal – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Man City vs. Crystal Palace (3:00 p.m.)

Norwich – Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton v Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Preview: Newcastle – Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday January 19th

Preview: Burnley vs. Leicester (2:00 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Preview: Liverpool – Man Utd (4.30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Tuesday January 21

Aston Villa v Watford (7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Brighton (7.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (7.30pm)

Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm)

Sheffield United v Man City (7.30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea – Arsenal (8:15 p.m.) BT Sport

Wednesday January 22nd

Tottenham v Norwich (7.30pm)

Leicester v West Ham (7.30pm) BT Sport

Man Utd vs. Burnley (8:15 p.m.) BT Sport

Thursday January 23

Wolves – Liverpool (8:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Saturday February 1st

Leicester – Chelsea (12.30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle – Norwich (3:00 p.m.)

Watford v Everton (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Man Utd v Wolves (5:30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday February 2nd

Burnley vs. Arsenal (2:00 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Tottenham v Man City (4.30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday February 8th

Everton v Crystal Palace (12.30pm) BT Sport

Norwich – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton v Watford (5:30 p.m.) BT Sport

Sunday February 9th

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2pm) BT Sport

Man City vs. West Ham (4.30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday February 14th

Wolves vs. Leicester (8:00 p.m.) BT Sport

Saturday February 15th

Southampton v Burnley (12.30pm) BT Sport

Norwich – Liverpool (5:30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday February 16

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham (2:00 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Arsenal v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Monday February 17th

Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday February 22nd

Chelsea – Tottenham (12.30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace – Newcastle (3:00 p.m.)

Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Man City (5:30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday February 23rd

Man Utd v Watford (2:00 p.m.)

Wolves vs. Norwich (2:00 p.m.)

Arsenal v Everton (4:30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Monday February 24th

Liverpool v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday February 28th

Norwich v Leicester (8:00 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Subject to final participation in the EFL Cup

Saturday February 29th

Brighton v Crystal Palace (12.30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth – Chelsea (3:00 p.m.)

Aston Villa – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle v Burnley (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

Watford v Liverpool (5:30 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Sunday March 1st

Man City – Arsenal (2:00 p.m.) Sky Sports / NOW TV

or

Everton v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Subject to final participation in the EFL Cup

Tottenham v Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday March 7th

Arsenal – West Ham (3:00 p.m.)

Burnley v Tottenham (3:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace – Watford (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Man Utd vs. Man City (3:00 p.m.)

Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton – Newcastle (3:00 p.m.)

Wolves vs. Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday March 14th

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00 p.m.)

Aston Villa – Chelsea (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton – Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Everton – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Man City – Burnley (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Norwich – Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

Tottenham v Man Utd (3:00 p.m.)

Watford v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday March 21st

Burnley v Watford (3:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – Man City (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Crystal Palace (3:00 p.m.)

Man Utd – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Norwich – Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton – Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Tottenham v West Ham (3:00 p.m.)

Wolves vs. Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday April 4th

Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00 p.m.)

Arsenal – Norwich (3:00 p.m.)

Aston Villa Against Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton v Man Utd (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (3:00 p.m.)

Everton vs. Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

Man City – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00 p.m.)

Watford – Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham – Chelsea (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday April 11th

Burnley – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – Watford (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle v West Ham (3:00 p.m.)

Norwich – Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton – Man City (3:00 p.m.)

Tottenham v Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Wolves v Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday April 18

Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00 p.m.)

Arsenal v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

Aston Villa vs. Man Utd (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace – Chelsea (3:00 PM)

Everton v Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

Man City – Newcastle (3:00 p.m.)

Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

Watford – Norwich (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Burnley (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday April 25th

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton v Man City (3:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Burnley (3:00 p.m.)

Man Utd v Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

Norwich v West Ham (3:00 p.m.)

Sheffield United – Chelsea (3:00 p.m.)

Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Watford – Newcastle (3:00 p.m.)

Wolves vs. Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday, May 2nd

Arsenal – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Burnley v Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

Chelsea – Norwich (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace – Man Utd (3:00 p.m.)

Everton v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

Man City v Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton – Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Watford (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday May 9th

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00 p.m.)

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00 p.m.)

Liverpool – Chelsea (3:00 p.m.)

Man Utd v West Ham (3:00 p.m.)

Norwich vs. Burnley (3:00 p.m.)

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00 p.m.)

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00 p.m.)

Watford – Man City (3:00 p.m.)

Wolves against Crystal Palace (3:00 p.m.)

Saturday May 17th

Arsenal – Watford (3:00 p.m.)

Burnley v Brighton (3:00 p.m.)

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00 p.m.)

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham (3:00 p.m.)

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00 p.m.)

Leicester v Man Utd (3:00 p.m.)

Man City – Norwich (3:00 p.m.)

Newcastle – Liverpool (3:00 p.m.)

Southampton – Sheffield United (3:00 p.m.)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00 p.m.)

Premier League matches 2019/20 from club to club

Read our game schedule for each Premier League team – including game schedule, team leaders, jerseys, transfer messages, TV information, stadium details and more.