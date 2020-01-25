Premier League clubs agree to TWO transfer limit days - one for domestic and another for international deals - The Sun

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs are likely to vote for the creation of two transfer deadline days in the summer window – one for domestic deals and one for international movements.

The Times report that a “hybrid” model for the transfer window is currently the favorite option discussed in the competition and will be supported by at least one of the “big six” in a vote next month.

The transfer window would be closed for domestic deals the day before the start of the season, but will remain open for international signatures.

The idea is that Premier League clubs can keep pace with their European counterparts without compromising the integrity of the competition.

Transfers with Football League clubs after the start of the season would be allowed under the rules of the new system, but all loans between Premier League clubs must be completed in advance.

The alternatives offered by clubs maintain the current format with the window closing completely before the start of the season or a return to the old system where it closes at the end of August.

A meeting on February 6 will determine the future of the transfer window, with all 20 parties voting after club representatives attended regional meetings with the Premier League, where the different options were explained.

BREXIT IMPLICATIONS

The meetings were also used to inform Premier League teams about the effect that Brexit will have on them in the future.

They were told that after this summer they would no longer be allowed to sign 16 and 17 year old players from Europe.

The rules of Fifa dictate that international signatures must be 18 after a transition period ends at the end of 2020.

No clarity has yet been given on work permits with the Premier League to reach an agreement with the FA on how the system should work after Brexit.

The Premier League favors a global free market where everyone who has a contract with one of their 20 clubs will get a permit.

However, the FA will probably only support this if the competition agrees to increase the minimum number of own players in a team of the first team from eight to 12.

The existing system was voted by 14 Premier League clubs almost three years ago, the required minimum, and the end of the transfer period was brought forward.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea City all opposed the earlier window finish, with one club abstaining from the vote.

To prevent disruption at the start of the season, the deadline was changed from the end of August to the day before the start of the season and took effect for the first time in August 2018.