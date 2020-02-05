Preliminary team revealed – Soro makes list, relapsed Celtic Star

CELTIC is going to Fir Park on Wednesday evening in the hope of continuing their 100% start until 2020.

The green bhoys have created a seven-point gap at the top of the SPFL and are not in a mood to let it slip away.

The Celtic side has had quite a few injuries, but our power in the depth has really penetrated after the winter break.

When we enter the Motherwell game, there is a number of returns and a potential debut.

The preliminary team always gives you an idea of ​​what Neil Lennon is working with, but as we always indicate – this can change as in the past.

Mohamed Elyounoussi is back after almost three months out, Jozo is back after sustaining an injury last week while Ismailia Soro makes the list, but will he make the last team? Boli Bolingoli is back in the fight after being dropped since the New Year.

Here is the preliminary full selection as cited by RecordSport.

Forster

Bauer

Yes

Carnation

Taylor

Brown

McGregor

Forrest

Christie

Elyounoussi

Edouard

Gordon

Simunovic

Welsh

Bolingoli

Hayes

Ntcham

Soro

Rogic

Klimala

Griffiths

Celtic has been on the road for the past two games and Motherwell has left tonight before Clyde is away in the Scottish Cup at the weekend. The bhoys then have a home game against Hearts before heading back to Aberdeen and then to Copenhagen. It’s a busy schedule!