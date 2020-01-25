Preliminary team from Celtic: Neil Lennon does not budge over midfielder

CELTIC takes on Saturday afternoon at Ross County in Celtic Park. The bhoys were able to move five points away from their closest rivals if they won another win after the weekly win at Kilmarnock.

All games now matter, because Celtic is unable to take the foothold in the chase. You can see Celtic fans buying in and wanting to be there to support the bhoys during the second half of the season, with the club announcing that general clearance tickets have been sold out for the County match.

It’s about getting the right team on the field and delivering them to the day.

With that in mind, as we always do, here’s the preliminary Celtic team for the game as quoted by the Evening Express.

No Jeremie Frimpong due to injury, also no Shved, the player is missing. We secretly suspect that Stephen Welsh could make the team today, although he is not in the provisional line-up.

Celtic provisional team: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Arzani, Rogic, Ntcham, Johnston, Forrest, Edouard, Bayo, Klimala, Griffiths, Gordon.