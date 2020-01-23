Preliminary agreement between UFCW Local 222, which represents the union nurses, and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

Sioux City (KTIV) – According to the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222 Facebook page and a press release, the union representing union nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has signed a tentative labor agreement with the hospital.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222 release and press release shows that the union has a preliminary agreement with MercyOne to maintain the union. The union thanks the community and indicates when the union nurses will soon vote on the tentative agreement.

The nurses’ union voted for a strike earlier this month after failing to sign a new contract with the hospital.

Just before 9:30 p.m. On Thursday, January 23, the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center sent out this statement.

It reads: “We are pleased that the heads of MercyOne Siouxland and representatives of the nursing unions of UFCW Local 222 have reached a preliminary agreement after more than seven months of working on a fair and just contractual agreement.

“We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional, compassionate care to patients and families for whom we have the privilege.”