Pregnant woman killed, baby lives after shots fired from sunroof of passing car

The baby was delivered to an emergency C ward after a drive-by-shoot on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

A pregnant woman died after a drive-by shoot on Milwaukee’s northwestern side early Saturday. But her child is alive and in stable condition after doctors at St. Joseph Hospital had performed a C emergency department, police said.

According to police, the mother was a passenger in a party bus parked in the 4300 block of North 60th Street around 2.30 am when a shooter fired five to six rounds from the roof of a passing car.

The police described the vehicle as a silver four-door sedan. They ask everyone with information about the incident to call the police at (414) 935-7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

