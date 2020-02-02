Pregnant woman killed, baby lives after shots fired from sunroof of passing car

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=gun-violence%2Ccrime%2Ccrime-prevention%2Cdisgust%2Cfear%2Canger%2Cexasperation%2Crepulsion%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cbabies-human%2Clena-taylor%2Ccrime-stoppers-usa&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Friends and family of Annie Sandifer hold a vigil on Saturday night for the pregnant woman who died after a drive-by-shoot in the 4300 block of North 60th Street. Her child is alive and in a stable state after doctors at St. Joseph Hospital performed a C emergency department, police said. According to police, the mother was a passenger in a party bus parked in the 4300 block of North 60th Street around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday when a shooter fired five to six rounds from the roof of a passing car. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Annie Sandifer was the ‘best mother ever’, her family members said.

She had five children and she was pregnant when she was six. She was so excited. Her little baby boy was born on Saturday.

But Sandifer did not live to hold him in her arms.

She died, police say, after a drive-by shooting early Saturday on the northwest side of Milwaukee. She was a passenger in a party bus parked outside Gene’s Supper Club, 4323 N. 60th St., around 2:30 am when a shooter fired five to six rounds from the roof of a passing car.

Sandifer, 35, was hit. The bus drove to Ascension St. Joseph hospital with Sandifer on board. Her baby, born after 26 weeks, was in a stable state after doctors had performed an C emergency section, police said.

Family attending a vigil Saturday night identified Sandifer as the shooting victim and described her as a loving, caring mother who really cared for the people around her.

“She did everything the way a mother should,” said Kisha Ducksworth, her cousin. “She did her very best for her children.”

A large crowd of supporters gathered outside Gene’s Supper Club on Saturday to raise purple balloons and remember their Annie. Lorenzo Sandifer, her husband, brought bright red Valentine’s Day balloons. The couple had just married last May, according to social media.

Sandifer had a large, extended family. Many family members showed up on Saturday evening. Until this weekend they had largely been spared the violence of the city, cousin Keandra Lasher said.

“We’re used to cancer and such, but we’re not used to gunshots,” Lasher said.

“I loved my cousin with everything in me,” she said.

Jeanette Thomas, Sandifer’s aunt, had just spoken to her the night before the shooting. Sandifer was her “bestie,” she said.

They had exchanged phone calls all day on Friday and Sandifer came by halfway through her house. The last call was around 8:30 PM.

“Then I won’t talk to her anymore,” Thomas said softly.

“She had children to go home. She had a whole family,” Thomas said. “It’s a cold world here.”

Family members argued that the people responsible for the shooting should report to the police.

The police described the vehicle as a silver four-door sedan. They asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. The police hadn’t arrested anyone since Saturday night, they said.

Gene’s Supper Club, a popular nightlife venue, has been criticized by neighbors who say it attracts a loud, unmanageable and disrespectful audience.

And some angry about the death of the woman sent part of their frustration to the club.

“This is just an ongoing thing. It’s out of control,” said Keisha Powers, who was in her parents’ house when she heard the gunshots and drove a car away.

Calls to the supper club of the Journal Sentinel remained unanswered Saturday afternoon and evening.

Democratic state senator Lena Taylor, whose campaign headquarters is on the block for the mayor race of Milwaukee, called the shooting a “terrible reminder” of the trauma suffered by many in the poorest neighborhoods of Milwaukee, both victims and perpetrators.

“This is a woman who was pregnant, and a baby that his mother will never know,” she said.

“People go from zero to 1,000 in a minute. And that’s a matter of mental health,” Taylor said. “I am not saying that people should not be punished. But we must help people find other ways to deal with their frustrations.”

Milwaukee Ald. Cavalier Johnson, representing the district where the shooting took place, called on state lawmakers to take action against arms control. He said he was “disturbed” that the legislature controlled by the republicans “seems to want to take no action on access to weapons in this state.”

He also said he was disgusted by the shooting.

“My heart was broken for the victim,” he said Saturday afternoon. “It was broken for her family and especially it was broken for her baby.”

“It should never have happened,” he said.

