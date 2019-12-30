Pregnant Rachel Bloom was welcomed by a couple after being "trapped" in the storm

Loading...

Rachel Bloom and her husband, Dan Gregor, are always grateful to a couple from California.

On Friday, the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star sent a tweet asking her followers if they had a place where they could sleep. The two had been stranded during a storm in Bakersfield.

"We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (all highways that go south are closed) and each hotel that is open is at least 2 hours by car and we are about to sleep in our car," the pregnant woman from seven months Bloom added.

Not long after her initial tweets, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband found a place for the night. A local couple, Kate and Steven, approached, offering their home to Bloom and Gregor.

"We were about to go to bed," Kate told KGET News.

"We assumed our house is a little better than Denny's parking lot," Steven said. "A little better," Kate joked.

She continued: “I tweeted and just said:‘ Hey, we have a room. There are cats and dogs, cakes and donuts. Go down. & # 39; "

Bloom and Gregor accepted the couple's generous offer, and Bloom then shared a video on social media about the experience and noted that "kindness is not dead."

"I'm glad we were there because it's scary to sleep in your car," Kate told the local store. "Like anyone, whether or not a darling television personality, no one should have to sleep in their car when it is 30 degrees outside."

Kate jokingly added: "We all agreed that I would call the girl Karen Steven Kate," referring to Steven's partner and mother.

