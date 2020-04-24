Pregnant Nikki Bella shows off little one bump in nude mirror selfie

A pretty pregnant Nikki Bella proudly flaunted her nude overall body on Instagram Friday, showcasing her escalating infant bump.

“I adore the nakey ones, you get to see the whole bump,” she captioned the mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. “Oh so lots of kicks last night time when I was going to slumber. It places the most important smile on my experience.”

The picture featured two strategically-put hearts around her decreased location in blue and pink, presumably to signify one for each and every gender.

The reality star reported she will expose the sexual intercourse of her boy or girl on this time of her E! series, “Total Bellas.”

On Friday, Bella, 36, also shared with fans in a additional protected photo that she is now 25 months pregnant. Admirers pointed out the appearance of her stomach muscles by way of her child bump, to which she responded, “Hope they stick close to for a little bit lengthier!”

The former WWE wrestler is anticipating her initially kid with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, whom she satisfied while showing up on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017.

Her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced in January that she is also pregnant. Brie, 36, is anticipating her next baby with husband Bryan Danielson, recognised skillfully on WWE as Daniel Bryan.