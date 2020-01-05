Pregnant Michelle Williams speaks at Golden Globes about abortion rights

Loading...

Michelle Williams gave a passionate speech about a woman’s right to vote and the importance of voting on winning an award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Michelle Williams and fiance Thomas KailGetty Images

The 39-year-old actress, who won for her role in the limited edition “Fosse / Verdon”, began her speech with the realization that “as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice … “

Williams – who has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger – is expecting her first child with fiance Thomas Kail, and the couple attended the award show on Sunday evening as their first public appearance together. During her speech, Williams alluded to her pregnancy.

“I would not have been able to choose when I wanted my children and with whom without a woman’s right,” said Williams. “When I felt supported … I know that my decisions are different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray …”

She also spoke to her fiance and daughter and said, “Tommy and Matilda, I can’t wait to come to your home.”

She concluded her speech by demanding that women should become political.

“Women between 18 and 118 years old, when it’s time to vote, please do so in your own interest,” she said. “This is what men have been doing for years.”