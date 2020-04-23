Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are stressing out about having a baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will host a baby girl later this summer. Their lives should be full of happiness, right? Well, it looks like the couple may have hit a hard patch on their relationship during this pregnancy.

Katy Perry is nervous about being a mom

According to a U.S. report, the relationship between Katy and Orlando “has changed since she became pregnant.” Of course, pregnancy can cause a lot of stress to some people who are preparing to take on the role of being a new parent. Orlando already has a son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, but for Katy, this is a whole new experience. The source went on to say that “Orlando and she have some ups and downs right now.” This is normal for any couple to go through little hard patches and probably feel more pressure on the situation because they are a couple of high profile celebrities.

“Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a parent for the first time, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives right now,” the source said. But Katy has always wanted to be a mother so she is still “delighted and enchanted” about her pregnancy. She gifted the next photo picking up one of her pregnancy cravings … pickled, of course! It’s already in full mom mode!

This isn’t the first time the pair has been overtaken by a rough patch

Katy made an appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show where she talked about some relationship issues she and Orlando had in the past. “I consciously or unconsciously chose a partner who assures me that he will continue to evolve towards the best version of me. There is a lot of friction between my partner and me, but that friction produces something beautiful. It can create a lot of light,” he said. This friction may be similar to what they are experiencing now. But they seem to be the kind of couple who have eliminated their problems and are learning to follow through on them.

Katy has said many times when they fall, they get elected again. “It’s just one of those relationships. I don’t know anyone who listens, any kind of relationship they’ve had, and I’ve had a lot of things, but how come we basically get down on the mat and come back every time,” he said. This is important when the baby comes to remember that some issues are not so important when you need to focus on caring for a child. She also talked about her music video “She never wore white,” where she announced her pregnancy to the world.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still excited about this next chapter in their lives

There was nothing but joy radiating from Orlando’s face when Katy posted the following photo. They announced that they were expecting a girl in the sweetest way, literally. Orlando’s face was covered in pink frosting and he looked happier than ever.

Another thing for the couple to want to be their wedding. Earlier they postponed their wedding in Japan for fear of coronavirus, but hopefully after the baby arrives the couple will finally go down the aisle. They have so many things to look forward to that they are definitely happy.

We really hope that everything turns out for the couple and that they can overcome some of these little bumps on the road before the baby arrives.

