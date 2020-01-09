Preds GM makes rare mid-season coaching change through Hynes | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Poile fired Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the Predators (19-15-7) dropped four of the five games. They are 11th in the Western Conference booth with 45 points.

This was the sixth NHL coaching change of the season.

Hynes, 44, was 150-149-5 as head coach for the New Jersey Devils, who fired him on December 3, despite having signed for an extension for several years last January. He was released after a 9-13-4 start that left New Jersey in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second worst record.

Poile was not deterred by the recent struggles of Hynes and said the coach is a great leader.

“He has a great track record of both effectively developing younger players and successfully motivating experienced players,” said Poile. “We are convinced that he is the man who cultivates a winning culture in our dressing room.”

New Jersey hired Hynes before the 2014-15 season, and he led the Devils to six more points than in their previous season. He led the Devils for the first time since 2012 to the 2018 playoffs in a season in which Taylor Hall won the Hart Trophy for scoring a career-best 93 points in 76 games. Hynes also helped develop Nico Hischier, the number 1 choice in 2017.

Hynes has spent five seasons in the AHL as head coach of Wilkes-Barre / Scranton after being an assistant coach. He also spent nine seasons with the staff of the American Hockey National Team Development program, including as head coach of 2003-09 with players such as Patrick Kane, Jimmy Howard, Phil Kessel, Jimmy Hayes and Jason Zucker.

“The job in Nashville is special,” said Hynes. “I am very excited to be able to work with this team. It is very talented, it is well built. There are many different dimensions and it comes from an extremely successful tradition.”

The Warwick resident, Rhode Island, coached the Americans for gold at the 2004 World Junior Championship, their first medal there since 1997.

Poile also announced that the old NHL defender Rob Scuderi will be an interim assistant coach, transferring from his role in the Predators hockey operations department.

Laviolette went 248-143-60 in 5 1/2 seasons with Nashville, achieving the playoffs each of his first five seasons. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in six games in the 2017 Stanley Cup final. They won the presidents’ trophy and reached the second round of the play-offs in 2018. They were eliminated in the first round a year ago.

Captain Roman Josi said it’s always sad to see men like Laviolette and McCarthy do what they did to help Nashville reach new heights in the past few seasons.

“Now it’s a wake-up call for us players,” Josi said.

Poile traded defender P.K. Subban, the top-paid Nashville player, signed a free-agent contract by Matt Duchene on July 1 for a $ 56 million seven-year contract. But the Predators sputtered through the first half of this season. They had won no more than two consecutive games since a series of four games at the end of October.

“I know we all feel bad here because we didn’t do what we needed to do to be where we should be, but no time to put our heads down,” Duchene said. “We have a big game against a really hot team (Tuesday night). We are not far away, we have a lot of games in our hands, so we have to count it now. Another half season.”

Jim Diamond, The Associated Press