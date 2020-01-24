Predict all 14 NBA All-Star reserve selections

The starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game have been determined, and whether or not you agree with who was mentioned, there is probably little discussion about their places on the roster.

That will almost certainly not be the case for the reserves, because there are many earned candidates but only 14 places to fill.

Coaches from all over the competition choose seven for each conference and must select two guards, three heads of attack and two wildcards. The all-star reserves will be announced on January 30.

Here is a look at the reserves that we predict will be selected to play in Chicago on February 16.

Eastern Conference

The most striking omissions in the choices we have made here are the Boston Celtics ’Jayson Tatum, Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine.

LaVine is probably the easiest to get out of the comparison because of how bad the Bulls are. The decision to remove Tatum and Brogdon, both excellent players in strong teams, was much more difficult, but it makes sense when considering the cases for the other players we selected.

Waiting: Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal

The Toronto Raptors already have an all-star in Pascal Siakam and deserve a second one. That guy is Lowry.

This would be Lowry’s sixth consecutive selection of all stars and one for which he makes a very strong case, because he is (still) the most important player in the third best team in the East.

In addition, coaches generally reward all-star nods to boys who play well and have been regular selections in the past years. This does not mean that Lowry does not deserve to be called an all-star this season, because he absolutely does, but he also has his past to his advantage.

As far as Beal is concerned, his Washington Wizards are even worse than the Bulls, making his selection a bit more questionable, but his case is similar to Trae Young’s because he is so dominant that he is an attacking player who cannot help respect.

He also has the advantage of being called an all-star for the past two years, something that will work against the cases of Tatum, Brogdon and LaVine, despite the obvious impact on Tatum and Brogon winning, and the comparable figures that LaVine yields.

Forward: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis

Although not in the interview, Butler is an MVP candidate because he helped change a Miami Heat team that no one thought would be much better than a number 5 seed in the second-best team in the East and a legitimate champion competition.

The case for Adebayo, Butler’s Heat teammate, is not that clear, but therefore not worth less. He is one of only 16 players in the competition with an average of this double and this season and is the second best player in one of the elite teams of the NBA. He will not go unnoticed by the coaches.

A similar case can be made for Sabonis, who is the best player in Pacers and whose old-fashioned, cunning, back-to-the-basket game is reminiscent of the game of his father, Arvydas Sabonis. It is the death of Sabonis who has been one of the keys to the success of Indiana, and Sabonis should be rewarded for what his career has been the best season so far.

Wild Cards: Khris Middleton, Ben Simmons

Middleton’s case should be very clear. The Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the competition and he is their second best player. Many good teams have their two best players as all-stars, and the Bucks should do the same.

Middleton also enjoys a better season than last season, including scoring, field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Simmons, on the other hand, is perhaps the most difficult case to justify. He is likely to come in because of both his reputation and that of the Philadelphia 76ers as one of the elite of the East – even though they are in sixth place in the rankings. But does he really deserve it?

Yes, he shoots better from the field than ever before and has an average career in assists while leading the steals. However, he cannot shoot three or three and cannot seem to play well with the primary option of his team, Joel Embiid, despite being on the list of points.

A player like Brogdon or Tatum probably deserves an all-star nod more than Simmons, but he goes in and they probably won’t.

Western conference

As usual, there are many more deserving candidates from the West than the East, but a major bottleneck in the predictions we made in the Western Conference was for players in top teams and talents who seem to be truly transcendent.

As such, the will of DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Yes Morant, Phoenix Suns super-scorer Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves are omitted.

Waiting: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell

Lillard plays for a Portland Trail Blazers team that has been unable to gain a foothold throughout the season, and falls under the ‘transcendent talent’ category. Lillard is the kind of player fan that focuses on the All-Star Game to watch: a dynamic scorer with a poor grasp who is willing and able to fit the ball with the best of them.

It wouldn’t really be an All-Star game without Lillard in it.

Mitchell must also be an all-star lock. It is his steady and spectacular offensive game that helped the Utah Jazz get out of a season-opening funk and has suddenly catapulted to number 2 in the West with numbers 31-13.

During that hot series where Utah turned 18-2, Mitchell scored an average of 24.6 points in a 49.7 percent shooting and a 36.7 percent clip of the three-point range in 6.7 attempts per game.

Forward: Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Paul George

Like his Jazz teammate Mitchell, Gobert has raised the level of his playing during their last 20 competitions to help Utah reach second place. The dual defender of the year has been a star for a while, and now it’s time to make it official.

As for Jokic, he doesn’t have the season he had in 2018-19, but he still has to be a lock as an all-star because he is not only perhaps the best center in the world, he is the most unique capable player in beating opponents with his internal scores, his external battle, his dominant rebound and his incredible pass.

The Denver Nuggets have traded with many teams in the top four in the West and Jokic is the biggest reason for that.

George completes our selections for West when he comes to the Clippers exactly as advertised. He is still a deadeye, elite spot-up shooter with a groundbreaking potential as a scorer when he is allowed to operate, in addition to being the best possible perimeter defender.

The only real blow to George is that he only played 23 games this season because he recovered from a few shoulder surgeries to start the season. Yet in those 23 games, he has been his usual, incredible self, so he should be a no-brainer all-star selection.

Wild Cards: Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Here things become interesting in the West.

The guards and attackers we chose should all be shoo-ins, but these last two remaining wild card spots can be filled in by one of the players we mentioned above because they only miss the cut, in addition to these two players.

Westbrook is probably a controversial choice, but it is likely to be made by the coaches because he has the reputation of being a big star counting statistics to support that claim while playing for an observed power team in the Houston Rockets.

Apologies for those who prefer advanced statistics and / or are not a fan of his attitude, but Westbrook is called an all-star for the ninth time.

This brings us to an all-star selection that is more wishful thinking, but has a case that is steeply based on reality: Gilgeous-Alexander.

With the departure of Westbrook and everything the team acquired in the George trade, it was expected that the Oklahoma City Thunder would go into the tank and begin a re-build. The biggest problem with that theory, as we’ve learned so far this season, is that the Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander came back as part of George’s trek, and he’s too good and competitive to play for a new team.

The Hamilton, Ont., Native leads the Thunder in scoring and has miraculously enough OKC comfortable in the seventh seed in the West with both time and possibility to rise even more. This gives merit to the idea that the Thunder deserves an all-star this season.

And yes, getting Chris Paul back in the Westbrook deal has helped things enormously with the Thunder, but he would not be the right choice as an all-star. This is not because Paul does not earn all the star numbers – who are worthy of all the stars – but more because the Thunder has a rising star in Gilgeous-Alexander who has restored the hope of a franchise that was designed to be tied to lottery.

Gilgeous-Alexander should be an all-star.