Predators on top Gio -less flames from Calgary

They insisted that they should not feel sorry for themselves, wallowing in the fact that their captain is looking for who knows how long.

And all eyes were on the defensive corps of the Calgary Flames to see how they would handle the loss of Mark Giordano, in the aftermath of a fight in the Pacific Division, in the aftermath of two straight losses.

Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, which caused the Flames to fall to 27-22-6, cannot be completely relieved by an unstable defense. They managed to outdo the visitors and beat Juuse Saros with 39 attempts.

Yet Calgary’s third consecutive “L” – most since Geoff Ward officially took over as head coach on November 30 – was not offensive when it mattered after most of the second period and all thirds.

Of course their heart and soul leader is out with a hamstring injury, but they have to replace Giordano’s let-go-somewhere-attitude for now.

“The only thing we have to take into account – this is the time of the players of the year,” Ward had noted earlier in the day after an optional morning skate at Scotiabank Saddledome. “If you look at good teams, (players) have now taken over the space. Not much needs to be said or said. The players must be enthusiastic. They should come to the ice rink every day, knowing that it will be a difficult game and look forward to it. Winners, they stand for the occasion. The proof is always in the pudding.

“This opportunity for our team is good, we are going to learn a lot about (our team).”

Thursday’s game was full of educational moments.

The Flames came forward strongly and came on the board for 33 seconds when Travis Hamonic jumped into the game and skated deep into the Nashville zone to serve the puck for Sam Bennett. Crash, bang, boom and the home team increased 1-0 when Bennett collected his fifth of the season.

But soon afterwards, the air became empty after a series of unfortunate events, just one minute and 16 seconds later. It started with a poorly timed change from Johnny Gaudreau, a failed order from Tobias Rieder at the Nashville zone entrance, and a wide open Dante Fabbro remained open in the slot. He defeated Flames starter Cam Talbot on the Predators’ second shot of the night.

Before the first period was over, Kyle Turris pulled the visitors ahead 2-1 when Hamonic and TJ Brodie crossed the wires for Talbot and couldn’t get a grip on the puck before a goal mouth climbed. Nashville’s glowing Mikael Granlund gave them a 3-1 lead on a second play powerplay that generated four shots at Talbot, a regrettable Flames penalty-kill that didn’t give their goalkeeper much chance. Rasmus Andersson found the back of the net two minutes later to give the Flames some life.

Errors are to be expected when this team navigates through life without their captain, especially on their blueline. That is a given.

But if you did not record any recording in the first 12:29 of the third period?

When you only have one goal?

For your home fans?

That is certainly not just for the defense. Or the coaching staff.

“These things always happen with key players,” Ward had said. “It is part of it. You appreciate the opportunity as a player to come in and make a difference. And I think that as a group you have to appreciate the contribution of the man who is there and that you have to show and trust in him that he will do the work.

“I think if the teams work harder on this, this is an opportunity to jump ahead and play strong.”

DAVIDSON GETS THE CALL

Brandon Davidson was recalled Thursday from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League in the aftermath of Giordano’s injury.

And, after they originally indicated that the Flames would go defending with their six-member unit – consisting of “boys who were here,” according to Ward, they made a surprising move.

Davidson was eventually placed in the line-up on the left of the third combination with Michael Stone while Oliver Kylington was scratched.

Interesting, unexpected, but certainly something the 28-year-old prepared for when he was given the assignment, although the nature of his call and seeing the Flames captain resembling a potentially devastating injury was not easy to digest.

“Terrible news, because” G “goes down like that,” said Davidson who had played three games for the Flames at the end of November during an earlier recall. “I watched the game and saw what happened. Too bad, really.

“On the other hand, it’s a good chance for me to come back here and play some hockey and prove myself again.”

ICE PIECES

The Flames also shot forward Zac Rinaldo and Mark Jankowski … The Flames leave Saturday on a four-game road trip in Vancouver and then visit all three teams in California … Their game at Scotiabank Saddledome is February 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks , the start of a short home stand with three games.

